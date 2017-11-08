Frittelli ready to roll at Sun City challenge

South African golfer up for Nedbank event after successful run in Turkey

Dylan Frittelli’s brilliant second place last week has been a game-changer, and he goes into this week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player course with more than just the proverbial momentum in his favour.

Frittelli came second to two-time major champion and Olympic gold-medallist Justin Rose in the Turkish Airlines Open, in the process vaulting his way up to 18th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

And now that he is back in South Africa, there will be a lot of factors working for him as he chases what would be the first South African victory in the Sun City extravaganza since Trevor Immelman won in 2007.

“I’m really excited,” Frittelli, who won his first European Tour title in June’s Lyoness Open, said.

“I’m trying not to get too excited, obviously, but focus on playing well. I’ve got some good form from last week, so I hope to carry it over to this week.

“I’m obviously home now – South African conditions, high elevation and kikuyu grass. It’s what I grew up on, what I’m used to, so it’s pretty relaxing.

“I played here about 10 years ago the last time, so I’m really pulling on a few somewhat distant memories. But my game has evolved so much over the years, it’s really a different golf course.

“So I had memories of it being a really tough challenge and a really hard course, but now it’s kind of looking like a puzzle. I just need to piece it together, use target golf, hit some good shots and get ready for [tomorrow].”