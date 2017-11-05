Strauss certain Boks will rise to top again

Former captain Adriaan Strauss believes the Springboks are showing the fight needed to re-establish themselves at the summit of international rugby.

The hooker retired from test duty last year, a dire year for South Africa that saw them win just four out of 12 internationals and lose the other eight, with skipper Strauss’s last appearance in a Springbok jersey coming while leading the side to a 27-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff that November.

This year has seen something of an upturn in the Springboks’ fortunes, with five wins from nine tests including two draws and two defeats ahead of the upcoming November international programme.

One of those reverses, however, was a humiliating and record 57-0 loss to arch-rivals New Zealand in Albany in September.

But the fact that just a few weeks later a vastly-improved Springbok side pushed the reigning world champions desperately close, during a thrilling 25-24 defeat by the title-winning All Blacks in a return Rugby Championship fixture in Cape Town, has given Strauss cause for renewed optimism.

“To be honest with you, this year was actually a lot better,” Strauss said ahead of playing for the Barbarians against New Zealand at Twickenham today.

“Last year was a tough year but I think it was a good wake-up call for South African rugby and the whole of South Africa,” added Strauss, a veteran of 66 tests.

“We compromised on a lot of areas and we needed a 2016 [like we had] to get a couple of things straightened out.” New Zealand and South Africa have long been regarded as the two leading teams for much of rugby union’s 146-year history as an international sport.