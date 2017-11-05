Kings banking on venue change

Davids, after successfully resurrecting the Kings Super Rugby campaign, knows what it is like to wage war with limited resources. When his team had a recent three-week break because of the European Champions Cup, Davids reflected on the situation the team found themselves in.

Kings coach Deon Davids says he and his team were excited about the opportunities that hosting a match at the Wolfson Stadium hold for his team.

“A crowd of 10 000 can get ‘lost’ in a massive venue like the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but it would lift the roof off the rafters in a packed Wolfson Stadium,” Kings chief operating officer Charl Crous said when explaining the move.

Off the field there have been challenges as well, with the Kings struggling to build their PRO14 brand in a country reared on a diet of Currie Cup and Super Rugby.

If proof of this glaring disparity is needed then it can be found on the log, where the Kings remain winless after seven matches.

With the smallest budget of all the PRO14 teams, the hastily assembled Kings were always going to be at a distinct disadvantage against well-established European teams.

Playing against a backdrop of empty seats did little to lift the mood of the players or spectators as the Kings attempted to make their mark in a new league.

There were only 3 011 fans inside the NMB Stadium for the Kings’ opening game against Irish team Leinster last month and 4 062 supporters turned up for their next fixture, against Italian outfit Zebre.

Ticket prices have been cut to R20 in the open in a bid to get crowds flocking through the turnstiles to provide increased home support.

Ulster coach Les Kiss has expressed fears that his team could be walking into “some form of ambush” because of the venue switch.

It could not have been an easy decision to leave the palatial 46 000-seater Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the more compact and practical Wolfson Stadium.

After seven consecutive defeats, the Kings are desperate for the Bay’s rugby community to come out in numbers and rally behind them when they play Ulster today.

The move to Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium could prove to be a masterstroke by the Southern Kings brains trust as they bid to inject extra fizz into PRO14 rugby.

He said it was vital that the Kings allowed themselves the freedom to try new things as they bid to find elusive winning form. The coach showed his boldness when he put new signings flyhalf Martin du Toit and prop Mazamo Majola into his match-day squad only a week after they had been signed.

Davids said it was not an ideal situation that the Kings found themselves in and they needed to be very careful as they mapped their path forward. He pointed to the fact that the Kings, after their fine run in Super Rugby earlier this year, had lost quality and that the team needed to build new depth.

“If we are going to set our sights on needing to win a game and feeling despondent because we did not do that, I think we will lose the plot,” Davids said.

“That will change the mood and setting and the way we look at stuff. It is crucially important that, as a collective, the leadership group, the coaches and the whole squad acknowledge that we must be frank. That is in terms of ‘we are good at this and not so good at this that, and we need to improve at that’. Also, we might need some depth.

“We have to allow ourselves the freedom to try new things, to try a combination, to eventually get to the product that we want as a result of where we started and where we are now.

“It is not the ideal situation, because obviously we want to see a result, but we need to be to be very careful how we approach things and not get lost in our past results.

“There is a lot of talent in the squad and a lot of good things that come with the squad. Looking at the PRO14, any team needs a bit of experience and quality in their spine.

“Looking at our Super Rugby squad we had Louis Schreuder and Lionel Cronje as our No 9 and No 10 and both of those guys were in the national setup.

“That gives you an idea of the quality of the players we had as drivers in those positions. This time we have some experienced guys, but some of them have not played at this level before.

“You have to be realistic and say there is talent, but this has to be nurtured and that is the best way to do it.

“I can chuck a guy in and let him play and we will find out in the first or second game that this guy does not have it. Then [we should ask] is this guy becoming a bad player or does this player need a more senior guy that plays ahead of him that he can work with.

“Then he can learn from him and gradually we will see his potential coming through. That is the type of assessment I make in terms of the squad in different positions. We have lost some quality and we have to be realistic in how and where we need to build some more depth and get more experience in,” Davids said.

If the Kings beat the odds and ambush Ulster, it will one of the Wolfson Stadium’s most memorable days.