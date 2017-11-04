Time for Kings of the Kasi

High hopes as home team go all out against Ulster at Wolfson

If everything goes according to coach Deon Davids’s battle plan, the Southern Kings will end their losing run and be crowned “Kings of the Kasi” at the Wolfson Stadium today.

It will require a giant-killing act for the struggling Kings to topple Ulster, but the winless side are hoping a partisan home crowd and some team changes work magic in Kwazakhele.

Ulster coach Les Kiss has expressed fears that his team could be walking into an ambush after the game was switched from the state-of-the-art Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to the more compact Wolfson field.

“We might be walking into some form of ambush, but it’s an interesting situation,” Kiss said of the change of location.

“I think it’s a great move by them. Would we have preferred to play at the other stadium? Probably. But this is the reality of it,” Kiss said.

So far the Kings have struggled to make any headway in the PRO14, losing all seven of their opening seven games.

“It is fantastic to take the guys out to go and play in the community,” Davids said. “It excites me in the sense that we have this privilege to go and showcase our talent and bring rugby of a high level closer to the young people. We want the people of the Eastern Cape to become the best that they can be. The Kings want to give youngsters an idea that this is within their reach.

“This close contact, and being there and seeing their heroes in person, allows young people to match themselves up against them. For me that is part of the picture and why we are here to ensure that we grow the game.