Chilli Boys all fired up for Amakhosi clash
Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi has vowed to make history when the Chilli Boys take on Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow.
The Chilli Boys are yet to advance to a semifinal stage in the Telkom Cup, having been knocked out five times in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.
The two teams last met in April, when Chippa United went down 1-0 after a goal from George Lebese.
Moloi has declared a stern approach on the match as the team aim to advance to the next level of the competition.
“We always approach each game like it is a cup final, because I have been preaching African participation to the players,” Moloi said.
“It is very important that they understand that consistency is the key and it could carry them far in this competition.
“It does not matter if the game is a Premier Soccer League match or cup game, we need to always keep a winning mentality.
“Should we advance in this competition, we will be playing with other African countries and it is important that the team adapt and shift their mind-set to the right place.”
The Chilli Boys will be playing their third match in a period of seven days while Amakhosi played their last game on Tuesday, when they took one point in a PSL match against Polokwane City.
This could perhaps leave Chippa feeling fatigued after such a hectic schedule.
“It is important that the players understand the dynamics of regenerating and getting ready for the next game in a short space of time,” Moloi said. “All the games are of utmost importance for us. If they work hard as they have been doing during training, then it will be evident on the field as well.
“The guys are working very hard because even the injured players have been showing eagerness to get back on the field, which is what I like to see from them.”
The Chilli Boys have been on a high after three wins and will be looking to carry on the momentum tomorrow.
“It is important that we execute our game plan well because I saw a different team when we played against Bidvest Wits. When we were moving forward, they showed their own individual brilliance in that game,” Moloi said.
“It is a sign that the fitness levels have reached where I would like them be.
“It is now time to come up with different moves and see if we can implement what we started in the last two games.”