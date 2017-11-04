Chilli Boys all fired up for Amakhosi clash

Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi has vowed to make history when the Chilli Boys take on Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow.

The Chilli Boys are yet to advance to a semifinal stage in the Telkom Cup, having been knocked out five times in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

The two teams last met in April, when Chippa United went down 1-0 after a goal from George Lebese.

Moloi has declared a stern approach on the match as the team aim to advance to the next level of the competition.

“We always approach each game like it is a cup final, because I have been preaching African participation to the players,” Moloi said.

“It is very important that they understand that consistency is the key and it could carry them far in this competition.

“It does not matter if the game is a Premier Soccer League match or cup game, we need to always keep a winning mentality.

“Should we advance in this competition, we will be playing with other African countries and it is important that the team adapt and shift their mind-set to the right place.”