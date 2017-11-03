Zwide derby highlight of NMB premier league matches

Both cricketing formats will again be played in the NMB Premier League this weekend, with a 50-overs fixture between Jendamark United and United Brothers on Sunday the undoubted highlight.

The Zwide derby has always been a clash to stir emotions and it normally brings out the best in the two sides.

Last season, Usuthu surprisingly beat United – only for the result to be reversed, because Brothers were found to have transgressed the playing conditions regarding player availability.

So there is bound to be some added spice in the encounter as Brothers attempt to repeat the win.

Tomorrow, Seaman’s Renault Old Grey travel to the Moore Dyke playing fields to face Schauderville, who have struggled so far this season.

PECC have a double-header after their triple-match marathon last weekend.