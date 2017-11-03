Zwide derby highlight of NMB premier league matches
Both cricketing formats will again be played in the NMB Premier League this weekend, with a 50-overs fixture between Jendamark United and United Brothers on Sunday the undoubted highlight.
The Zwide derby has always been a clash to stir emotions and it normally brings out the best in the two sides.
Last season, Usuthu surprisingly beat United – only for the result to be reversed, because Brothers were found to have transgressed the playing conditions regarding player availability.
So there is bound to be some added spice in the encounter as Brothers attempt to repeat the win.
Tomorrow, Seaman’s Renault Old Grey travel to the Moore Dyke playing fields to face Schauderville, who have struggled so far this season.
PECC have a double-header after their triple-match marathon last weekend.
They will be hosted by Despatch tomorrow and then face Mechatronic Uitenhage at Muir 1 on Sunday.
In T20 action, SA Home Loans Union entertain United Brothers tomorrow and Despatch clash with Gelvandale.
This weekend’s fixtures are (home teams first): 50 overs, 10am start Tomorrow: Schauderville v Old Grey, Despatch v PECC, Motherwell v Gelvandale Sunday: United Brothers v United, Uitenhage v PECC T20s Tomorrow: At Union CC, 10am: Union CC, Union v United Brothers Sunday: At Motherwell CC, 2pm: Despatch v Gelvandale MANLEY Flats captain and allrounder Francois van Rooyen, was in fine form with bat and ball in their eight-wicket win over St Andrew’s on Saturday in the Grahamstown first cricket league. Van Rooyen scored a blistering 86 not out (10 fours, five sixes), with his half-century coming off just 20 balls. Bowling, he took 2/30.
Veteran Andrew Marshall knocked 50 and took 2/37, while Garvin Dampies took 4/34.
St Andrew’s hit 153, recovering well after struggling at 92/8.
Manley replied with 155/2 in only 20 overs.