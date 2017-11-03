Time for Julies’ magic
Red-hot Chippa United striker Samuel Julies is aiming to capitalise on his impressive goal-scoring form when the team host Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
The 26-year-old ex-Sundowns goal-poacher has been in tremendous form for his new team, scoring three goals in his last two matches.
His brilliant play has had the camp riding the crest of a wave.
Ever humble, Julies said his good fortune was the result of a collaborative effort.
“Credit must go to my teammates and the instructions I get from the technical team, who keep us motivated all the time,” Julies said yesterday.
“It has been a great feeling for me to eventually start scoring again because I had last scored in the Premier Soccer League in 2012 and these were really valuable points for us as a team.”
On Sunday, Julies came back to haunt his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates in Mdantsane, scoring a crucial winner which put the Chilli Boys through to face Chiefs in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout Cup. He came off the bench against Wits on Wednesday to bring to life a game which seemed destined for a goalless draw. He first punished Wits in the 75th minute when he buried a loose ball and then sealed the three league points with a fantastic curling strike with only six minutes remaining.
“I appreciate the STANDINGS confidence the coach has been showing in me and it is paying off on the field,” he said.
“I just need to keep working hard and keep my feet on the ground. This is an opportunity I have been waiting for a very long time and I want to make the most of it.”
With the team being on a high after three consecutive wins in the league and cup action, momentum on attack will be the key to more success against Chiefs this weekend.
“As a professional footballer, you need to psyche yourself up for the next game. The match against Kaizer Chiefs will be like any other match and we will be going for a win that will take us to the next round,” Julies said.
“The mood in the training camp is good because we know each other from development structures.
“The positive vibe is always there but we need to make sure it stays here and that we have a winning mentality.”
Chippa caretaker coach Teboho Moloi has not confirmed whether Julies will be in the starting lineup on Sunday.
“We are still enjoying the win from [Wednesday],” he said.
“I am yet to sit down with the technical team and discuss whether he is going to start.
“I would love for him to start if the possibility arises, but that decision is not entirely up to me.
“Julies is a match-winner. It depends on you as a coach how you want to use him.
“The only thing you need to do is motivate him. You throw him in there with a little guidance and he uses his God-given talent.”