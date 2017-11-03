Time for Julies’ magic

Red-hot Chippa United striker Samuel Julies is aiming to capitalise on his impressive goal-scoring form when the team host Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The 26-year-old ex-Sundowns goal-poacher has been in tremendous form for his new team, scoring three goals in his last two matches.

His brilliant play has had the camp riding the crest of a wave.

Ever humble, Julies said his good fortune was the result of a collaborative effort.

“Credit must go to my teammates and the instructions I get from the technical team, who keep us motivated all the time,” Julies said yesterday.

“It has been a great feeling for me to eventually start scoring again because I had last scored in the Premier Soccer League in 2012 and these were really valuable points for us as a team.”

On Sunday, Julies came back to haunt his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates in Mdantsane, scoring a crucial winner which put the Chilli Boys through to face Chiefs in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout Cup. He came off the bench against Wits on Wednesday to bring to life a game which seemed destined for a goalless draw. He first punished Wits in the 75th minute when he buried a loose ball and then sealed the three league points with a fantastic curling strike with only six minutes remaining.

“I appreciate the STANDINGS confidence the coach has been showing in me and it is paying off on the field,” he said.

“I just need to keep working hard and keep my feet on the ground. This is an opportunity I have been waiting for a very long time and I want to make the most of it.”