Springboks not fazed by 2019 draw
The Springboks will have to hit the deck running when they come up against the world champion All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup opener in 2019‚ coach Allister Coetzee acknowledged yesterday.
He said, though, that their most recent clash against Steve Hansen’s team – a gut-wrenching one-point defeat at Newlands – had imbued his team with confidence for their future clashes against the three-time World Cup winners.
“We play enough against them to know what to expect‚” Coetzee said.
“The last game at Newlands gave us a lot of confidence.”
He seemed enthused about his team’s next World Cup opener.
“This is a blockbuster‚ a great opening game for us,” he said.
“I suppose it will set good a standard for the opening stages of the World Cup.”
Facing the old foe first‚ in a non-knockout scenario‚ will not alter the Boks’ mindset.
The All Blacks have over the years displayed distinct vulnerabilities when the heat is cranked up and potential exit looms.
“You have to win seven games to win the World Cup‚” the Bok coach pointed out.
“We have formidable opponents in our pool. Italy have beaten us.
“We have a lot of respect for the teams in our pool. Getting New Zealand first will help a lot with preparation.”
Drawing the defending champions might be a good omen‚ captain Eben Etzebeth said.
“In 1995, we played Australia in the first game and they were the defending champions [the Boks beat them before going on to claim the title],” he said. “Hopefully we can do the same in Japan.” Coetzee said he believed his short coaching stint in Japan before he was roped in to take charge of the Boks would stand him and the team in good stead.
“I have a fairly good understanding of the logistics in Japan. Especially that time of the year, we could hit a bit of rain. It will be humid as well. “It is about the team that adapts the best.” Meanwhile, Etzebeth said the team’s end-ofyear tour would determine the success of their season.
It is a season in which they have improved, recording five wins‚ two defeats and two draws.
“We are looking for four wins‚” he said about the tests against Ireland‚ France‚ Italy and Wales.
Last year, the Springboks suffered a first-ever home defeat against Ireland before winning the series 2-1.
Etzebeth said the Springboks were much better prepared for the Irish.
“When we played Ireland last year, we had been together for only three‚ four weeks. Now we’ve been together for almost two years.
“We are very prepared.”