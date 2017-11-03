The Springboks will have to hit the deck running when they come up against the world champion All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup opener in 2019‚ coach Allister Coetzee acknowledged yesterday.

He said, though, that their most recent clash against Steve Hansen’s team – a gut-wrenching one-point defeat at Newlands – had imbued his team with confidence for their future clashes against the three-time World Cup winners.

“We play enough against them to know what to expect‚” Coetzee said.

“The last game at Newlands gave us a lot of confidence.”

He seemed enthused about his team’s next World Cup opener.

“This is a blockbuster‚ a great opening game for us,” he said.

“I suppose it will set good a standard for the opening stages of the World Cup.”

Facing the old foe first‚ in a non-knockout scenario‚ will not alter the Boks’ mindset.

The All Blacks have over the years displayed distinct vulnerabilities when the heat is cranked up and potential exit looms.

“You have to win seven games to win the World Cup‚” the Bok coach pointed out.