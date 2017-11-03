NMU, Old Grey scoop top awards
Jason le Roux, of NMU, and Old Grey scooped the top awards when the Eastern Province Squash Union held their annual prize-giving at Old Grey on Tuesday.
Le Roux, who has been at the helm of a string of NMU league successes in recent years, was named the province’s Player of the Year.
He was the top local performer in the EP Closed, losing in the final to Rudi van Niekerk. The latter, however, did not qualify for the award as he plays for SA Country Districts.
The energetic Le Roux, who plays at No 1 for NMU, has helped the varsity team to win six first league titles and five Super league crowns since he arrived at the varsity in 2012.
As normal, there was a close tussle for the Club of the Year award, with Old Grey (70.09) edging Crusaders (67.69) and Westview (67.53) for the coveted award.
The night was not without emotion after the unveiling of the Zama Galada Memorial award by Darryl Smith, who has headed the Old Grey development programme.
This was made in memory of the highly popular development player, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident in January.
Outlining their thoughts, Smith said: “This award is in memory of probably the greatest character among the development players.
“Zama had amazing enthusiasm and determination and, of course, that amazing and friendly smile.
“The award is for a development player who has been outstanding in three areas – sportsmanship, commitment and dedication, and improvement in his game.”
The first winner of the award was talented Old Grey teenager Siphelele Mpini.
The award winners were:
Junior awards Player of the Year: Murray Schepers
Most improved female: Danni Shone
Most improved male: Russell Horn
Team of the Year: U19 girls A side (Danéll Douglas, Danni Shone, Anli Thiel, Lara van Heerden, Louisa Pagel)
Top Schools: Grey High won the Top Schools tournament for the second year in a row (Murray Schepers, Juandré Venter, Gerard Mitchell, Russell Horn, Murray Keeton, Dean Venter)
Senior awards
Most improved female: Hayley Ward
Most improved male: Gerard Mitchell
Most promising player: Dean Venter
Player of the Year: Jason le Roux
Administrator of the Year: Carol Botha
Sportsmanship trophy: Siphelele Mpini
EP Closed, men: Rudi van Niekerk, women: Lizelle Goosen Difford
Cup: Lisa O’Grady
Club of the Year: Old Grey League winners
Women, Super: Crusaders; 1st: Crusaders; 2nd: Londt Park; 3rd: Westview; 4th: Londt Park
Men Super: NMU; Goffer: Londt Park; 1st: NMU; 2nd: Old Grey; 3rd: Profiles; 4th: Jeffreys Bay; 5th: Crusaders; 6th: Crusaders; 7th: Despatch; 8th: Old Grey; 9th: Profiles; 10th: Crusaders; 11th: Crusaders; 12th: Londt Park