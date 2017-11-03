NMU, Old Grey scoop top awards

Jason le Roux, of NMU, and Old Grey scooped the top awards when the Eastern Province Squash Union held their annual prize-giving at Old Grey on Tuesday.

Le Roux, who has been at the helm of a string of NMU league successes in recent years, was named the province’s Player of the Year.

He was the top local performer in the EP Closed, losing in the final to Rudi van Niekerk. The latter, however, did not qualify for the award as he plays for SA Country Districts.

The energetic Le Roux, who plays at No 1 for NMU, has helped the varsity team to win six first league titles and five Super league crowns since he arrived at the varsity in 2012.

As normal, there was a close tussle for the Club of the Year award, with Old Grey (70.09) edging Crusaders (67.69) and Westview (67.53) for the coveted award.

The night was not without emotion after the unveiling of the Zama Galada Memorial award by Darryl Smith, who has headed the Old Grey development programme.