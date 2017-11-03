New-look Kings all set to tackle Ulster

It will be a new venue, coupled with a new-look team and captain for the Southern Kings when they run out to do battle against Irish outfit Ulster at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium tomorrow.

After seven consecutive defeats, the Kings are hoping the new surroundings, in unison with partisan home support, will spark a change in their fortunes.

Creative Oliver Zono will start at flyhalf as Martin du Toit was ruled out of the clash after sustaining a concussion against Glasgow last week.

Du Toit’s absence means Zono has been elevated from the bench and Kurt Coleman comes into the matchday squad as a replacement.

With regular skipper Michael Willemse not available because of an abdominal strain, experienced prop Schalk Ferreira has been promoted to captain.

Other changes see Yaw Penxe starting at fullback in the place of Masixole Banda, while Michael Makase starts at wing in Penxe’s position as the Kings bid for a maiden PRO14 win.

“I have seen Oliver grow over the past few weeks in terms of slotting into our systems and he is starting to do things with confidence and becoming a better communicator,” Kings head coach Deon Davids said.

“He is a threat with ball in hand and he likes to attack to advantage line. Oliver is also able to quickly sum up when you have mismatches in the defensive line.