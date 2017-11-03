New-look Kings all set to tackle Ulster
It will be a new venue, coupled with a new-look team and captain for the Southern Kings when they run out to do battle against Irish outfit Ulster at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium tomorrow.
After seven consecutive defeats, the Kings are hoping the new surroundings, in unison with partisan home support, will spark a change in their fortunes.
Creative Oliver Zono will start at flyhalf as Martin du Toit was ruled out of the clash after sustaining a concussion against Glasgow last week.
Du Toit’s absence means Zono has been elevated from the bench and Kurt Coleman comes into the matchday squad as a replacement.
With regular skipper Michael Willemse not available because of an abdominal strain, experienced prop Schalk Ferreira has been promoted to captain.
Other changes see Yaw Penxe starting at fullback in the place of Masixole Banda, while Michael Makase starts at wing in Penxe’s position as the Kings bid for a maiden PRO14 win.
“I have seen Oliver grow over the past few weeks in terms of slotting into our systems and he is starting to do things with confidence and becoming a better communicator,” Kings head coach Deon Davids said.
“He is a threat with ball in hand and he likes to attack to advantage line. Oliver is also able to quickly sum up when you have mismatches in the defensive line.
“Those qualities and his X-factor, like lightning speed off the mark, and his ability to slide into space, are the strengths that make him stand out when he plays.
“We would like to see those qualities come out against UIster. Obviously you have less time and space to do it at this level and you have to get used to the pressure.
“The Kings have a responsibility to ensure that we work hard to get a result. We also want to create opportunities and grow the depth and experience in the squad.
“The only way to do that is to work with guys in training and to expose them to these situations.
“We all want to win, and you get a bit impatient to see results. But I am very clear about where we are, what we need to do and what our challenges are.”
Davids said he had been impressed by how Penxe had performed in training when placed in the fullback position.
“Yaw was originally picked at fullback for the SA U20 team, but he was moved to wing. He has played fullback at school and we have let him run at that position in training.
“I am excited to see him play at fullback, especially in broken play.”
Southern Kings: (nos 15 to 9): Yaw Penxe, Michael Makase, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Alshaun Bock, Oliver Zono, Rudi van Rooyen. (nos 1 to 8): Schalk Ferreira (capt), Stephan Coetzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Jurie van Vuuren, Ruaan Lerm.
Replacements: (nos 16 to 23) Tango Balekile, Mazamo Majola, Martin Dreyer/ Luvuyo Papuma, Lindokuhle Welemu, Dries van Schalkwyk, Rowan Gouws, Kurt Coleman, Jarryd Sage.