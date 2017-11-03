40 not out for cricket club

The Gelvandale Cricket Club will be celebrating 40 years of history and excellence through the months of November and December as members look back on four decades of its existence.

Started with teachers organising children to participate in sport during the township riots in 1976 and 1977, the club has grown over the years and continue to be a shining example to the cricket fraternity in Port Elizabeth.

The club is in partnership with four primary schools and three high schools from the community, assisting the pupils to develop their cricket.

A total of 40 children participate in the junior academy that takes place on the club’s field every Friday.

The club has been identified as a hub for cricket development and is headed by coach Robin du Plessis, who manages the junior sides of the club.

“What we are trying to do is give children an opportunity to sharpen their cricketing abilities, with o a key focus on education,” Gelvandale president Gary Dolley said.

“We are very proud of the facility that we have here because it also helps breed greatness in society.

“The notion that there need to be top-class sporting facilities for children to progress in sport is a fallacy.