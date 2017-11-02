Charl Langeveldt’s skill and experience could be lost to South African cricket in the wake of the end of his tenure as the national team’s bowling coach.

Langeveldt said yesterday he was in the running for an overseas position‚ despite attempts being made in this country to hang on to him.

The appointment in August of Ottis Gibson as South Africa’s head coach meant the writing was on the dressingroom wall for Langeveldt.

Both are former fast bowlers‚ and that dressingroom was not big enough for the two of them – which Gibson confirmed in Johannesburg on Monday.

Langeveldt seems to have accepted his fate with good grace‚ saying yesterday: “That’s how international cricket is – you’ve got a job one day and the next day you’re fired.

“But I understand. You can’t have two bowling coaches and that is Ottis’s speciality.”

Gibson also said on Monday that he was “in discussion with CSA [Cricket South Africa] about a few key positions that I think can make a difference in this country in terms of having elite coaches”.

He wants to be able to consult with specially appointed eyes and ears “so that when we are on tour and we have a couple of injuries and I want to know who is the next best fast bowler in the country‚ I have a person I can go to”.

“At the moment‚ if I ask that question‚ I will be asking it to the selectors‚” Gibson said.

“The selectors are doing a great job, but the selectors are not coaches. Sometimes you want a coach.”