‘Hond’ back to bite Southern Kings

Former Southern Kings prop Schalk “Hond” van der Merwe is set to come back and bite his old team when he makes his expected PRO14 debut for Ulster at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.

The burly Van der Merwe was one of several players who left the Kings earlier this year after they opted to leave Super Rugby to join the PRO14.

Ulster have brought a squad of 25 players to Port Elizabeth and they will name their team to play the Kings tomorrow.

At the end of last year Van der Merwe was chosen to play for the Barbarians against the Springboks at Wembley Stadium in a match that ended in a thrilling 31-31 draw.

He has previously played for the Golden Lions and Free State Cheetahs in South African rugby, and for the Lions in Super Rugby and for Montpellier in the French Top 14.

He joined the Golden Lions prior to the 2014 season and was included in the Lions squad for the 2014 Super Rugby season, making his debut in a 21-20 victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Despite missing injured Springbok Jean Deysel and six Irish internationals, there is still plenty of experience in the Ulster group, with five players having played more than 150 games.