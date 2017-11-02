Proteas cricket coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins allrounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month’s CSA T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the South African side for the limited overs series against India in January.

Gibson said he hoped his decision to hand a debut to Frylinck at the ripe age of 33 would serve as a message to all the high-performance cricketers.

The national coach said regardless of age‚ form would be rewarded and players should use the domestic T20 Challenge to impress the selectors.

“Robbie Frylinck made his debut in the T20s at the age of 33 – there is a message in that to every young or any high-performing cricketer in the country‚” Gibson said.

“When I asked around the country, everybody said he is one of the best.”

Gibson‚ who will double up as bowling coach during his two-year tenure at the helm‚ said he hoped to see what an experienced player like Frylinck would bring to the team.

“People will say he is 33, but the youngsters who have come in do not have that experience.

“You want to have a look at young guys, but you also want to see what the experienced guys can bring to the table.

“Frylinck did well in the two T20s in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.