Gibson hands Frylinck challenge
Proteas cricket coach Ottis Gibson has asked veteran Dolphins allrounder Robbie Frylinck to use this month’s CSA T20 Challenge to fight for a place in the South African side for the limited overs series against India in January.
Gibson said he hoped his decision to hand a debut to Frylinck at the ripe age of 33 would serve as a message to all the high-performance cricketers.
The national coach said regardless of age‚ form would be rewarded and players should use the domestic T20 Challenge to impress the selectors.
“Robbie Frylinck made his debut in the T20s at the age of 33 – there is a message in that to every young or any high-performing cricketer in the country‚” Gibson said.
“When I asked around the country, everybody said he is one of the best.”
Gibson‚ who will double up as bowling coach during his two-year tenure at the helm‚ said he hoped to see what an experienced player like Frylinck would bring to the team.
“People will say he is 33, but the youngsters who have come in do not have that experience.
“You want to have a look at young guys, but you also want to see what the experienced guys can bring to the table.
“Frylinck did well in the two T20s in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.
“The ball is now in his court to go back to his franchise and do the other stuff around international cricket and make sure that there are more opportunities available to him.”
Promising batsman Aiden Markram and allrounder Wiaan Mulder‚ who made their debuts against Bangladesh‚ were also challenged by Gibson to continue working hard to boost their chances of returning against India and Australia next year.
“Aiden Markram is a real talent and started his international career well.
“We know that in the game of cricket there will be ups and downs, but he carries himself very well,” Gibson said.
“He looks controlled on the crease and when you watch him in the nets.
“Hopefully, Aiden will be able to carry on that form.
“He has gone back to his franchise and hopefully he will score more runs for the rest of the summer.
“Young Wiaan Mulder‚ I saw him playing for his franchise and the selectors told me that he was in the system – and he went to the U19 World Cup.
“It was a good opportunity to give him a run in the ODI series so that he could have a feel of what international cricket is all about,” the coach said.
“Wiaan did well, and I’m sure he went back to his franchise cricket buzzing.”