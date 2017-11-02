Brace by Julies helps Chilli Boys sink Wits
Samuel Julies came off the bench to score his first Absa Premiership goals since 2012 and help Chippa United to a 2-0 win – and all three log points – over Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg last night.
Julies is the same player whose strike at the Sisa Dukashe in Mdantsane on Sunday saw his former team, Mamelodi Sundowns, being knocked out of the first round of the Telkom Knockout competition.
The goals came when everyone was resigned to seeing another dull draw at the Bidvest Wits Stadium, but Julies punished Wits in the 75th minute, latching on to a loose ball in the area after some great footwork by teammate Paseka Mako, who twisted and turned the Wits defence.
The second goal, six minutes from time, was a delightful curler by Jullies from the right flank, after being fed by Abel Mabaso.
Julies joined teammates Moeketsi Sekola and Mabaso on two league goals, chasing the club’s leading scorer, Katlego Mashego, who has three.
The Clever Boys were so poor in this match that they failed to create a single clear-cut chance – despite being hosts and defending champions.
The defeat keeps Wits second from the bottom of the league log, while caretaker coach Teboho Moloi’s Chippa United moved to the fifth spot, after a third win in 10 matches.
Wits came to this match with a horrible start to the season by any defending league champion in the Premier Soccer League era.
The Clever Boys had lost four, drawn two and won 1-0 against Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Wits Stadium – and won by the same margin away to log leaders Baroka FC.
There will be virtually no rest for these teams after last night’s clash, as the Chilli Boys host Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout competition and Wits welcome Baroka on Saturday night at their Wits stadium in the same cup competition.
- Cape Town City returned to winning form, beating Free State Stars 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
Having suffered back-to-back league losses against Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United, the Citizens claimed all three points in this clash, when City put together a late attack, in the 89th minute, which ended in a perfect strike from Taariq Fielies.
As for Celtic, the defeat brought to an end a strong run of form which had seen them claim 10 points from the last 12 up for grabs.
Cape Town City put in a dominant showing in the first half, but they found Stars to be very resilient.
Benni McCarthy’s side also suffered an injury blow near the break when former West Ham United striker Victor Obinna picked up a knock and had to be replaced by Judas Moseamedi. – Additional reporting by SuperSport.com