Brace by Julies helps Chilli Boys sink Wits

Samuel Julies came off the bench to score his first Absa Premiership goals since 2012 and help Chippa United to a 2-0 win – and all three log points – over Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg last night.

Julies is the same player whose strike at the Sisa Dukashe in Mdantsane on Sunday saw his former team, Mamelodi Sundowns, being knocked out of the first round of the Telkom Knockout competition.

The goals came when everyone was resigned to seeing another dull draw at the Bidvest Wits Stadium, but Julies punished Wits in the 75th minute, latching on to a loose ball in the area after some great footwork by teammate Paseka Mako, who twisted and turned the Wits defence.

The second goal, six minutes from time, was a delightful curler by Jullies from the right flank, after being fed by Abel Mabaso.

Julies joined teammates Moeketsi Sekola and Mabaso on two league goals, chasing the club’s leading scorer, Katlego Mashego, who has three.

The Clever Boys were so poor in this match that they failed to create a single clear-cut chance – despite being hosts and defending champions.

The defeat keeps Wits second from the bottom of the league log, while caretaker coach Teboho Moloi’s Chippa United moved to the fifth spot, after a third win in 10 matches.