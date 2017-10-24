Powerful punches exhaust Duda
Athenkosi Plaatjies beat Lufezo Duda in a unanimous points decision in the main bout of the SPAR boxing tournament in New Brighton at the weekend.
The tournament featured 40 bouts from young New Brighton boxers.
Plaatjies, who is famous for his powerful punches, made sure of collecting the points in the early rounds of his bout.
He used a combination of punches to the abdomen that left his opponent fatigued by the second round.
Fitness proved to be an advantage for Plaatjies, but the bout went eight rounds before he won on points.
The tournament also featured junior boxers from the New Brighton area who displayed their skills in the ring.
Andrea Plaatjies and Asanda Ndlebe settled their rivalry from the youth and junior championships held earlier this year.
Plaatjies held her own over Ndlebe and redeemed herself with a win in front of her home crowd.
“The competition among the junior boxers was high,” Nelson Mandela Bay Open Boxing Association president Andile Gege said.
“We are trying to set a good foundation for them with these types of tournaments where they get exposed to different styles of boxing.”