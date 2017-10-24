Plastic pitch a test for Kings

Fresh hurdle for PE team as they take on Glasgow Warriors

It will be a new ball game for the Southern Kings when they face unbeaten PRO14 Conference A league leaders Glasgow Warriors on a plastic artificial pitch at the Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland on Friday night.

Described as a a rich green synthetic woven carpet the Glasgow surface is likely to encourage a fast, attacking game as the Southern Kings bid to end a six-match losing streak.

Kings coach Deon Davids and skipper Michael Willemse are both confident that their team will be able to adjust to the foreign conditions underfoot.

“We have been training on synthetic pitches overseas, when we went to Ireland and Wales earlier in the season, so our boys are getting used to it,” Davids said.

“It feels a bit strange at the beginning, but it helps to build continuity on attack and also helps with the set pieces, but is something you need to get used to.

“An artificial pitch tends to get a bit slippery in rainy conditions.

“Luckily, if the weather predictions are right, it is only bad weather at the start of the week and then it should clear,” Davids said.

“Hopefully that will help us to play some attractive rugby.”

Willemse said the Southern Kings would make their adjustments to the pitch and that the team would stick to their plan.

“We have worked hard and we are not going to make any excuses,” the hooker said.

“The Kings have trained a bit on artificial turf on that side so I am sure we will be all right and be able to handle it.

“I have not played a full match on it, but our training sessions have been intense enough.

“I don’t think it will affect our game too much.”