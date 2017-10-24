Plastic pitch a test for Kings
Fresh hurdle for PE team as they take on Glasgow Warriors
It will be a new ball game for the Southern Kings when they face unbeaten PRO14 Conference A league leaders Glasgow Warriors on a plastic artificial pitch at the Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland on Friday night.
Described as a a rich green synthetic woven carpet the Glasgow surface is likely to encourage a fast, attacking game as the Southern Kings bid to end a six-match losing streak.
Kings coach Deon Davids and skipper Michael Willemse are both confident that their team will be able to adjust to the foreign conditions underfoot.
“We have been training on synthetic pitches overseas, when we went to Ireland and Wales earlier in the season, so our boys are getting used to it,” Davids said.
“It feels a bit strange at the beginning, but it helps to build continuity on attack and also helps with the set pieces, but is something you need to get used to.
“An artificial pitch tends to get a bit slippery in rainy conditions.
“Luckily, if the weather predictions are right, it is only bad weather at the start of the week and then it should clear,” Davids said.
“Hopefully that will help us to play some attractive rugby.”
Willemse said the Southern Kings would make their adjustments to the pitch and that the team would stick to their plan.
“We have worked hard and we are not going to make any excuses,” the hooker said.
“The Kings have trained a bit on artificial turf on that side so I am sure we will be all right and be able to handle it.
“I have not played a full match on it, but our training sessions have been intense enough.
“I don’t think it will affect our game too much.”
The Kings yesterday named a 25-man touring squad for their trip to Scotland and new signings Mzamo Majola (Sharks prop) and Martin du Toit (SWD Eagles flyhalf) were both included after joining the team last week.
Omissions are flyhalf PieterSteyn de Wet, Italian international Dries van Schalkwyk and injured flyhalf Kurt Coleman.
Davids said: “Kurt has not recovered from his quad-tear injury and is still busy with his rehabilitation.
“Because of the composition of the squad, we decided to travel with only two flyhalfs.
“Dries has been given off for personal reasons, but will be back in contention for our next game.”
For new recruits Majola and Du Toit, the trip was a great opportunity, Davids said.
“We want to ensure that we involve the people in the squad that we need to get a good picture of and I am looking forward to seeing these guys,” he said.
“The Kings are confident they can contribute a lot to the team.
“It is a chance for them to get to know the players around them. We feel that they can take us in the right direction.”
Another notable inclusion in the squad is that of loose forward Ruaan Lerm, who is making his comeback after a foot injury.
“Ruaan has done very well since coming back from his injury and he has been working hard. With Dries out, it is a good opportunity for him to get some game time,” the coach said.
Lerm will be keen to make an impact as the Kings bid to get an opening win under their belt.
The Southern Kings squad:
Schalk Ferreira, Mzamo Majola, Michael Willemse, Tango Balekile, Stephan Coetzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Martin Dreyer, Stehan Greeff, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Andisa Ntsila, Jurie van Vuuren, Ruaan Lerm, Bobby de Wee, Rowan Gouws, Rudi van Rooyen, Godlen Masmila, Alshaun Bock, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Yaw Penxe, Masixole Banda, Jacques Nel, Oliver Zono, Khaya Majola, Martin du Toit.