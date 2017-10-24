Hamilton has sights set on title in Mexico

Merc driver moves closer to world crown in US leg marked by Verstappen controversy

Lewis Hamilton may have partied in Texas with his Mercedes team after his United States Grand Prix triumph, but he has no intention of relaxing as he targets the title in Mexico next weekend.

His fifth win in six races since the end of August has not only propelled him to within comfortable reach of his fourth world crown, but also squeezed the vigour from rival Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari’s challenge.

As Mercedes celebrated their fourth consecutive constructors’ championship triumph following a Hamilton masterclass at the Circuit of the Americas, four-time ex-champion Vettel was left to admit he and his team lacked the speed to match them.

“We were not fast enough and that’s it,” Vettel said, visibly disappointed at failing to mount a challenge for victory once Hamilton had recovered from losing the initiative at the start and passed him on lap six.

Vettel refused to concede that the title race is all but over and talked of doing all that he can in Mexico.

But his body language had already betrayed the feeling that Hamilton’s ninth win of the season, fifth in six visits to Texas and the 62nd of his career, had been a blow of near knockout power.

Hamilton was supremely dominant in Sunday’s eventful race

“It’s not done yet, but it feels great to be in this position,” he said. “I am going to Mexico to win again next weekend. I am so proud of this team. Everyone has worked so hard.”

Vettel admitted he had been unable to suppress the irrepressible.

“I tried to block him and maybe I could have done more, but on the other hand, he was just so much quicker than me and it didn’t matter. He had too much pace – and I had the feeling he had more.”