Chippa coach can have a good night’s sleep – at last

Sleepless nights are a thing of the past – for now – for Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi after his team registered a first 2-1 win over Cape Town City at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London at the weekend.

Moloi said he could rest a little easier before starting preparation for their next game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Tonight I just want to sleep, because I think it’s been about four weeks now since I last slept properly,” Moloi said.

“This game was exactly what happened against Maritzburg – the players were afraid sometimes to go beyond their role and understanding of their positions in the field of play.

“But sometimes as a player you need to bring your individual brilliance into the tactical awareness that you wanted to apply.”

Moloi said he spoke to his players at half time and told them to confront Benni McCarthy’s players and deal with the consequences later.

“I told them that there’s 11 of them on the field, 11 of us, so let’s go one on one – if they beat you they go and score, we’ll understand.

“But let’s do something to show that we understand what is my role as a player and what is my position and what it is that is in front of me – I’m dealing with this man.”

He said they should forget the system and play the simple football they played in the townships.

“I think that’s what turned the game around. Because they didn’t have anyone in the second half to play, because Teko [Modise] was giving us a lot of problems, [Thabo] Nodada was giving us a lot of problems including [Lyle] Lakay and they started to go one on one and everything went according to the plans we had.”