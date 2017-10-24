Chippa coach can have a good night’s sleep – at last
Sleepless nights are a thing of the past – for now – for Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi after his team registered a first 2-1 win over Cape Town City at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London at the weekend.
Moloi said he could rest a little easier before starting preparation for their next game against Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Tonight I just want to sleep, because I think it’s been about four weeks now since I last slept properly,” Moloi said.
“This game was exactly what happened against Maritzburg – the players were afraid sometimes to go beyond their role and understanding of their positions in the field of play.
“But sometimes as a player you need to bring your individual brilliance into the tactical awareness that you wanted to apply.”
Moloi said he spoke to his players at half time and told them to confront Benni McCarthy’s players and deal with the consequences later.
“I told them that there’s 11 of them on the field, 11 of us, so let’s go one on one – if they beat you they go and score, we’ll understand.
“But let’s do something to show that we understand what is my role as a player and what is my position and what it is that is in front of me – I’m dealing with this man.”
He said they should forget the system and play the simple football they played in the townships.
“I think that’s what turned the game around. Because they didn’t have anyone in the second half to play, because Teko [Modise] was giving us a lot of problems, [Thabo] Nodada was giving us a lot of problems including [Lyle] Lakay and they started to go one on one and everything went according to the plans we had.”
A disappointed McCarthy said it was a tough game even though they were dominant in the first half.
The former Ajax Amsterdam striker said his players needed to stand up and be counted when it came to taking responsibility for the disappointing result.
“You think you get through to players because all I said to them in the second half was not to get tucked in like they did 10 minutes before the first half ended.
“They still ride the wave, they gonna throw bodies at us, they gonna come at us – but just play our usual game, relax and don’t concede and they [City players] just go to sleep, man.
“It’s frustrating and I think that now as a coach you have to be a little bit responsible, but I think the senior players need a wake-up call sometimes. Because I couldn’t believe – it’s like the team stayed in the dressing room and I don’t know who came out.
“These were two stupid, silly goals that we usually wouldn’t concede and then we concede and then we can’t get back into it.”
He said the result was a massive disappointment and he did not know whether he could really blame himself for it.
“What can you do if your team doesn’t pitch up? Senior players need to take responsibility because they are not kids any more. They know football is a game of two halves – you can’t just play one half and not pitch up and I’m tired of always making excuses.”
McCarthy said to find ways to get the club back to their competitive ways he would use the rest of the week consulting with the squad so he could get to the bottom of the problem.
“I’m not gonna worry about training because I think the team is fit in general. But there’s some elements missing – something is missing.”