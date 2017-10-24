Latest:
Ackermann hits half-century

SuperSport.com
Colin Ackermann, of the Warriors, during day one of the Sunfoil Series match against the Knights at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley yesterday
Picture: Gallo Images/Louise Botha

Showers during the tea interval washed out play for the remainder of the opening day of the Sunfoil Series clash at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, as Warriors No 3 batsman Colin Ackermann produced an innings of rare class to power the visitors to 120 for two against the Knights.

The Knights had high expectations after Marchant de Lange removed the in-form Eddie Moore in the opening over of the day.

The match commenced 160 minutes after the scheduled start due to a wet outfield. The Knights threatened only briefly. Thereafter, Ackermann took complete control, dominating a 60-run second-wicket partnership with Gionne Koopman.

When Koopman, on 22, was bamboozled in the air by a Werner Coetsee off-break, Ackermann simply moved up another gear.

He finished at tea on 76 off 135 balls, and crafted 11 fours and two sixes.

Yaseen Vallie was reduced to an admiring spectator while Ackermann’s one-man demolition party was in full swing.

Showers at tea terminated play and only 40 overs were possible for the day.

De Lange was the pick of the attack, with his 1/21 in 11 overs benefiting from a bit of early moisture in the wicket.

Coetsee operated with remarkable control on a slow pitch, capturing 1/31 in 11 overs.

Ackermann has scored 245 runs in three franchise games.

