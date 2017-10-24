100 athletes in thrilling open event

About 100 athletes competed in the thrilling Bay Gas Athletics Open at the Westbourne Oval at the weekend.

The event featured select track events which were mainly sprints for primary school athletes in the U9 age-group category and a full programme for high school and senior athletes.

The main features of the competition were 60m, 150m 300m and 600m sprints that helped athletes ease into the season.

The event kicked off with the U16 boys’ triple jump, where Dylan Opperman and Rhys le Roux dominated, finishing with 10.62 and 9.69 points respectively.