100 athletes in thrilling open event
About 100 athletes competed in the thrilling Bay Gas Athletics Open at the Westbourne Oval at the weekend.
The event featured select track events which were mainly sprints for primary school athletes in the U9 age-group category and a full programme for high school and senior athletes.
The main features of the competition were 60m, 150m 300m and 600m sprints that helped athletes ease into the season.
The event kicked off with the U16 boys’ triple jump, where Dylan Opperman and Rhys le Roux dominated, finishing with 10.62 and 9.69 points respectively.
The juniors displayed incredible speed in the 60m sprint.
Khazimla Nogalawe, from the ACT team, came first in the U9 category, outrunning Siphesihle Mangwana (KSD) and Izaan Lamprecht (SUN).
Luxolo Adams, a member of the national senior team, made his mark in the men’s 300m sprint and accumulated 33.80 points, making him one of the favourites in his category.
Ischke Senekal, from NMU, showed her power in the women’s open shot put, chalking up 14.81 points.
The competition has two legs, with the second leg being held on November 18. Overall winners will receive athletics gear.