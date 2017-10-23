Young boxer makes his mark with style
The boxing world is his oyster for Duncan Village fighter Azinga Fuzile.
That was top promoter Rodney Berman’s reaction after witnessing for the first time Fuzile’s special talent in his one-sided three-round demolition job on Tshifhiwa Munyai at Emperors Palace at the weekend.
Fuzile and Munyai were contesting the semifinals of the Featherweight Super Four Series.
The 21-year-old left a lasting impression at the venue in which he was fighting for the first time.
He sent Munyai to the deck three times – twice in the third round – to force the experienced Limpopo boxer to call a “no mas”.
The fight, Fuzile’s ninth, was expected to be the hardest for the Khusile Comprehensive School matriculant.
But it turned out to be his easiest, with his blend of skills on display for the Emperors Palace audience.
Fuzile showed composure belying his relative novice career.
Munyai, 32, who came to the fight boasting international experience, did not land a single significant punch in the one-sided beat-down.
And after being sent sprawling to the canvas by a straight left in the second round, the fight oozed out of him like air leaving a balloon.
Fuzile easily picked him apart with body and head combinations.
And Berman was beaming from ear to ear about what he was seeing. “This boy is incredible,” he said. “I’m glad he agreed to be part of this series because now the whole world will know about him.”
By beating Munyai, Fuzile has qualified for the Featherweight Super Four Series final, which will be held in February.
The ABC silver title will also be a carrot for the final.
While Fuzile stole the show, it was no such luck for another East London boxer, Simpiwe Vetyeka, who suffered a points defeat by unheralded Lerato Dlamini in the other semifinal clash.
The 36-year-old fight-starved Vetyeka looked his age against an opponent 13 years his junior.
Vetyeka allowed Dlamini to outwork him with a looping right hand – his achilles heel throughout the fight.
Even though one judge had the fight even while two others saw Dlamini winning, the outcome was a foregone conclusion and is now ringing alarm bells for the veteran’s career.
And the fact that Vetyeka’ s demise came while people were still in disbelief with what they had seen from Fuzile did not help matters.
Long after the fight had started, spectators were still mobbing Fuzile.
Port Elizabeth’s Thembani Okolo put up a good fight despite being on the wrong end of the outcome in his mini-flyweight clash against local favourite Deejay Kriel.
Okolo was declared a loser by a majority decision, with one judge turning in a draw scorecard but being overruled by his colleagues.
Fuzile will now turn his attention to his matric examinations, which start tomorrow.