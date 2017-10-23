Young boxer makes his mark with style

The boxing world is his oyster for Duncan Village fighter Azinga Fuzile.

That was top promoter Rodney Berman’s reaction after witnessing for the first time Fuzile’s special talent in his one-sided three-round demolition job on Tshifhiwa Munyai at Emperors Palace at the weekend.

Fuzile and Munyai were contesting the semifinals of the Featherweight Super Four Series.

The 21-year-old left a lasting impression at the venue in which he was fighting for the first time.

He sent Munyai to the deck three times – twice in the third round – to force the experienced Limpopo boxer to call a “no mas”.

The fight, Fuzile’s ninth, was expected to be the hardest for the Khusile Comprehensive School matriculant.

But it turned out to be his easiest, with his blend of skills on display for the Emperors Palace audience.

Fuzile showed composure belying his relative novice career.

Munyai, 32, who came to the fight boasting international experience, did not land a single significant punch in the one-sided beat-down.

And after being sent sprawling to the canvas by a straight left in the second round, the fight oozed out of him like air leaving a balloon.

Fuzile easily picked him apart with body and head combinations.