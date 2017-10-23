Warriors eye elusive win

Side can ‘find something extra’ in Kimberley – Maketa

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa wants his team to continue making strides when they come against the Knights in a Sunfoil Series matchup starting in Kimberley today.

Maketa believes the Eastern Cape franchise has improved on a number of aspects in their four-day game, even though a victory has eluded them in their four drawn matches.

All the teams in the competition are in the same boat with an astonishing 12 out of 12 games having finished in draws so far.

Maketa will be asking his troops to find something extra in pushing for victory at the Diamond Oval from today. In their first two games, they produced dominant displays and in the other two, they recovered from first innings deficits. In their most recent fixture in Cape Town, the skippers shook hands when the Warriors had reached 229 for two in their second dig, thanks to hundreds from Eddie Moore and Colin Ackermann. “I thought what we did was extremely positive on that final day,” he said. “We needed to bat well on the final day and we did that, thanks to hundreds from Eddie [Moore] and Colin [Ackermann]. “Overall we showed a lot of character after we lost the toss and were asked to bat. “We were in a difficult situation and managed to get 350. And to do it again in the second innings shows how far we have come in this competition.” The champions will be a force to be reckoned with in the final match of the first half of the competition.

“It’s the last game and they are at home,” Maketa said. “So we know they’re going to be looking to come hard at us and be aggressive. They have a good bowling attack, but we love challenges and this will be another good test for us. We know what to expect, we’ll be prepared for it.” Knights coach Nicky Boje knows his team will need to be at their best if they are to block a determined Warriors team. Although there is not much in it on the log standings, Boje’s team occupy second place with the Warriors third. “They’re a really good side and possess some quality players,” he said. You can see from the results they’ve had so far. “They had a few games when they were on top and then there were games like the last one where they fought till the end. “But we’re playing good cricket at the moment, so I’m expecting a good game.” The Knights also showed character to rescue their last match against the Lions “The guys showed big character in Potch,” Boje said. “Losing two wickets only was a fine effort that helped us get the draw.” In other matches, the Lions host the Titans at the Wanderers while the Dolphins travel to Oudtshoorn to play the Cobras.