Still room for improvement, Du Preez warns opponents

Sharks coach Robert du Preez did not allow himself a moment to wax lyrical about his team’s 37-27 Currie Cup semifinal win over the Blue Bulls‚ saying they had yet to hit their straps.

At the time‚ he did not know who his final opponents were going to be but it is a thinly-veiled message to Western Province‚ who were successful on their last visit to Kings Park, and history also has it that the Sharks have a Currie Cup score to settle with Western Province.

Five years ago‚ an unfancied Western Province side coached by Allister Coetzee burgled an unexpected 25-18 Currie Cup final win‚ even though the Sharks more than returned the favour at Newlands the following year.

That 33-19 win remains the last time the Sharks annexed the Currie Cup.

“I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet and I think we’ll put that together next week,” Du Preez said.

“However‚ we need to give credit to the Bulls. I thought they played very well and they really came to play.

“In terms of players‚ we’re not going to change anything and we need to sort out our exits.

“They weren’t great and we really couldn’t get any momentum in the second half.

“We gave away too many penalties and we’ll have to be vigilant in that regard.”

The second half was a cause for concern for Du Preez‚ especially that they were outscored by the Bulls.

However‚ they had put in all the hard yards in the first half as four tries from Lukhanyo Am‚ Kobus van Wyk‚ Louis Schreuder and Ruan Botha gave them an advantage they didn’t relinquish.