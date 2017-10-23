Sharks ready for big final
Still room for improvement, Du Preez warns opponents
Sharks coach Robert du Preez did not allow himself a moment to wax lyrical about his team’s 37-27 Currie Cup semifinal win over the Blue Bulls‚ saying they had yet to hit their straps.
At the time‚ he did not know who his final opponents were going to be but it is a thinly-veiled message to Western Province‚ who were successful on their last visit to Kings Park, and history also has it that the Sharks have a Currie Cup score to settle with Western Province.
Five years ago‚ an unfancied Western Province side coached by Allister Coetzee burgled an unexpected 25-18 Currie Cup final win‚ even though the Sharks more than returned the favour at Newlands the following year.
That 33-19 win remains the last time the Sharks annexed the Currie Cup.
“I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet and I think we’ll put that together next week,” Du Preez said.
“However‚ we need to give credit to the Bulls. I thought they played very well and they really came to play.
“In terms of players‚ we’re not going to change anything and we need to sort out our exits.
“They weren’t great and we really couldn’t get any momentum in the second half.
“We gave away too many penalties and we’ll have to be vigilant in that regard.”
The second half was a cause for concern for Du Preez‚ especially that they were outscored by the Bulls.
However‚ they had put in all the hard yards in the first half as four tries from Lukhanyo Am‚ Kobus van Wyk‚ Louis Schreuder and Ruan Botha gave them an advantage they didn’t relinquish.
Curwin Bosch also embellished his reputation as a big match player despite his issues with taking contact with 17 points from his accomplished boot.
At the end of the day‚ a final between the Sharks and Western Province is a fitting finale to what has been a topsy-turvy tournament.
The Sharks were the only side to display consistency as their 10match unbeaten run in the round-robin stage gave them the inside to the big game.
Du Preez said they were happy to get the home final and to make the most of home advantage.
However‚ there was the sad part of Springbok prospect S’bu Nkosi crying off with what Du Preez described as a dislocated elbow.
“A home final means everything because that’s what you play for. You want to play in front of your fans in a final at home.”
Meanwhile, Blue Bulls head coach John Mitchell said the two early tries they conceded in Durban came back to haunt them.
The Sharks took a 14-0 lead and while the Bulls were able to cut that lead to one point through a Pierre Schoeman converted try and two Marnitz Boshoff penalties‚ they had too much to do and the game ran away from them at the end of the first half when the Sharks had a 28-13 lead.
“We were probably a bit inaccurate with our exit football and that was the case with the chargeddown try just before the end of the first half.
“However‚ I was proud of how the players fought themselves back into the match because I felt at some stage in the second half the game could have gone any way. I guess we ran out of time in the end.”
With the Bulls being losing finalists last year‚ this campaign could have easily been termed as a failure‚ but they did well to even get to the semifinal point after an indifferent start to the tournament.