Proteas round off series with record high score

Goal of ruthless, three-nil win achieved, says De Kock

The Proteas easily eclipsed the highest ever One Day International total at Buffalo Park on their way to a crushing 200-run victory over Bangladesh to seal a clean sweep of the series yesterday afternoon.

Captain Faf du Plessis was given the man-of-the-match award for a sparkling injury-hit 91, while Quinton de Kock was named the man of the series after amassing 287 runs at the top of the order at an average of 143.5.

“I would say it is job done. Before the series we wanted to beat them three-nil and be ruthless about the way we did it and I think we have just done the job that we wanted to do perfectly,” De Kock said.

In an exciting spectacle, South Africa scored 369/6, comfortably beating the previous best 311/7 against England in 2005.

Young debutant Aiden Markram claimed his maiden ODI half century and wicket in the match, Dane Paterson returned his best international bowling figures of 3/44 and teenager Wiaan Mulder claimed his maiden international wicket on debut.

After Du Plessis won his first toss of the series and elected to bat, the Proteas put in a powerful all-round batting performance, setting Bangladesh 370 to win, which proved too much for the visitors, who were all out for 169.

South Africa’s innings was built around solid contributions from the top four, followed by some lusty lower order hitting.

De Kock and Temba Bavuma, in for the rested Hashim Amla, got off to the perfect start, taking the Proteas past 50 in the eighth over and then bringing up their 100 run partnership in the 14th.

De Kock then brought up his half century before Bavuma fell just short of his, caught on the long on boundary trying to get there in style for 48, with De Kock following soon after for 73, both claimed by teenager Mehidy Miraz as the Proteas slipped to 132/2.