Proteas round off series with record high score
Goal of ruthless, three-nil win achieved, says De Kock
The Proteas easily eclipsed the highest ever One Day International total at Buffalo Park on their way to a crushing 200-run victory over Bangladesh to seal a clean sweep of the series yesterday afternoon.
Captain Faf du Plessis was given the man-of-the-match award for a sparkling injury-hit 91, while Quinton de Kock was named the man of the series after amassing 287 runs at the top of the order at an average of 143.5.
“I would say it is job done. Before the series we wanted to beat them three-nil and be ruthless about the way we did it and I think we have just done the job that we wanted to do perfectly,” De Kock said.
In an exciting spectacle, South Africa scored 369/6, comfortably beating the previous best 311/7 against England in 2005.
Young debutant Aiden Markram claimed his maiden ODI half century and wicket in the match, Dane Paterson returned his best international bowling figures of 3/44 and teenager Wiaan Mulder claimed his maiden international wicket on debut.
After Du Plessis won his first toss of the series and elected to bat, the Proteas put in a powerful all-round batting performance, setting Bangladesh 370 to win, which proved too much for the visitors, who were all out for 169.
South Africa’s innings was built around solid contributions from the top four, followed by some lusty lower order hitting.
De Kock and Temba Bavuma, in for the rested Hashim Amla, got off to the perfect start, taking the Proteas past 50 in the eighth over and then bringing up their 100 run partnership in the 14th.
De Kock then brought up his half century before Bavuma fell just short of his, caught on the long on boundary trying to get there in style for 48, with De Kock following soon after for 73, both claimed by teenager Mehidy Miraz as the Proteas slipped to 132/2.
This just brought Markram to the crease to join Du Plessis and they proceeded to dominate the Bangladeshi attack, taking the Proteas past 150, 200 and 250, with both bringing up their half centuries along the way.
Disaster then struck for Du Plessis with him looking odds-on to reach a century.
As he was turning for a second run in the 41st over, with their partnership on 151, he suddenly pulled up and started limping, and retired hurt on 91 with an acute lower back strain.
Markram was then run out for 66 at the end of the same over and South Africa had two new men in AB de Villiers and Farhaan Behardien at the crease on 289/3.
They took the score past 300, with De Villiers hammering a six to get them past the mark. However, he was then caught for 20 in the 46th over, ending a 36-run stand.
Mulder (1) and Andile Phehlukwayo (6) then followed soon after, before Behardien (33*) found a willing partner in Kagiso Rabada (23*) as they shared a quickfire unbeaten 33-run stand off the final three overs of the innings.
The Bangladesh chase then got off to the worst possible start as a fearsome opening spell from Rabada and Paterson reduced them to 20/3 in the first five overs.
Paterson had opener Imrul Kayes (1) caught by Behardien off his second ball and then trapped Liton Das (6) LBW in his next over, before Rabada accounted for Soumya Sarkar (8) who was well caught by Markram in the slips.
Mushfiqur Rahim (8) and Mahmudullah (2) then fell to Phehlukwayo and Mulder respectively, with Bangladesh in dire straits on 61/5 in the 15th over.
Shakib Al Hasan and Sabbir Rahman then shared in the innings’s best partnership of 67, but the final five wickets tumbled for just 41 runs.