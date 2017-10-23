Marquez extends MotoGP lead

Marc Marquez extended his world championship lead to 33 points with a commanding victory in the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island yesterday.

Marquez, 24, fought off the leading group of eight riders to clear out and win the race by 1.799 seconds from Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.The victory extended Marquez’s lead on the world standings by a further 22 points over Andrea Dovizioso with two races remaining in Malaysia and Spain.

It was the Spaniard’s 35th MotoGP win from 88 starts after he claimed his 44th premier class pole on Saturday.

Italian Ducati racer Dovizioso paid for an early run off and was only able to claw back some lost ground from 20th to 13th to hand the world championship ascendancy firmly to Marquez.

“I went out quietly and tried to warm the tyres and to be calm, but by the second or third lap I could see that this was going to be tough,” Marquez said.

It was one of the most aggressive and hard-fought scraps of the season with continual passes as the lead chopped and changed in a nerve-tingling five-way jostle.

It was the second MotoGP win for Marquez at Phillip Island after his victory in 2015, while he has crashed out twice when leading the race.