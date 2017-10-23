Marquez extends MotoGP lead
Marc Marquez extended his world championship lead to 33 points with a commanding victory in the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island yesterday.
It was the Spaniard’s 35th MotoGP win from 88 starts after he claimed his 44th premier class pole on Saturday.
Italian Ducati racer Dovizioso paid for an early run off and was only able to claw back some lost ground from 20th to 13th to hand the world championship ascendancy firmly to Marquez.
“I went out quietly and tried to warm the tyres and to be calm, but by the second or third lap I could see that this was going to be tough,” Marquez said.
It was one of the most aggressive and hard-fought scraps of the season with continual passes as the lead chopped and changed in a nerve-tingling five-way jostle.
It was the second MotoGP win for Marquez at Phillip Island after his victory in 2015, while he has crashed out twice when leading the race.
Dovizioso was disconsolate over his weekend.
“Today’s race was a big disappointment and we really lost a lot of points in the championship,” he said.
Marquez took charge of the race seven laps from the chequered flag and steadily pulled away from the pack, leaving Rossi, Vinales and Zarco to fight for the other podium places.
Vinales dived past Frenchman Zarco in the home straight to snatch third place.
His teammate Rossi, who has six wins in the premier class at Phillip Island, used all of his guile and experience to take the runner-up spot.
The legendary Italian, 38, only resumed racing last month just three weeks after double leg fracture surgery.
“The level of aggression and contact during the race raised a lot,” Rossi said.
“It’s a bit more dangerous, but this is [the] way you have to stay on top. I enjoyed it. It was a great race.”
Last year’s race winner, Cal Crutchlow, was fifth with Italian Suzuki racer Andrea Iannone sixth and Australian Honda rider Jack Miller in the points in seventh place.