Chippa end coach’s run of bad luck
The Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane proved to be Chippa United’s happy hunting ground after their 2-1 victory against Cape Town City yesterday ended Tebogo Moloi’s winless streak.
Before the come-from-behind win, the Chilli Boys had struggled to score goals, sharing the spoils on five occasions since the former Orlando Pirates player took over from sacked Dan Malesela.
The win against City was only Chippa’s second of the season, while the visitors seem to have hit a bad spell, having lost on penalties in the MTN8 final against SuperSport United before the midweek league loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.
City’s Craig Martin was the first to try his luck when he delivered a smooth header but Chippa shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi was perfectly positioned and made an easy save in the 10th minute.
But eight minutes later the Nigerian was well beaten by a thunderous first-time volley from close range when Lyle Lakay blasted past him after Lehlohonolo Majoro did all the hard work and picked an unmarked Lakay at the far post.
The Port Elizabeth-based outfit tried to level matters in the first half but it was not to be.
After the break, Teko Modise and Lyle Lakay tried to dictate the pace of the game. But on the other side of the field, Mark Mayambela and Kurt Lentjies kept Ebrahim Seedat and Robyn Johannes busy as they piled on the pressure.
The equaliser finally came when Abel Mabaso scored a goal that will leave Benni McCarthy fuming as his defenders should have kicked the ball out and regrouped.
But Mabaso managed to dispose a City defender and shot past Sage Stephens, whose view appeared to have been blocked by one of his defenders.
The awkward bounce in front of him also did not help matters with getting the much-needed goal.
Mayambela continued to terrorise McCarthy’s charges but he could not find the back of the net and his side was looking more confident.
City looked frustrated and their coach was seen giving them instructions as the pressure mounted.
Lakay found Majoro inside the box but his header was too high up, missing a chance to take the lead.
Veteran striker Katlego Mashego, who replaced Manzini in the second half, must have thanked the heavens when sloppy defending by City presented him with one of his easiest goals he will ever score.
The visitors failed to deal with a ball perfectly positioned for Thapelo ‘Mahoota’ Ntshangase, who placed it into the open net deep in the second half. City tried to salvage a point but the Chilli Boys stood firm and kept them at bay.
Menzi Masuku almost put the final nail in the City coffin in stoppage time but Stephens parried his free kick out for a corner kick.