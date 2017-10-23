Chippa end coach’s run of bad luck

The Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane proved to be Chippa United’s happy hunting ground after their 2-1 victory against Cape Town City yesterday ended Tebogo Moloi’s winless streak.

Before the come-from-behind win, the Chilli Boys had struggled to score goals, sharing the spoils on five occasions since the former Orlando Pirates player took over from sacked Dan Malesela.

The win against City was only Chippa’s second of the season, while the visitors seem to have hit a bad spell, having lost on penalties in the MTN8 final against SuperSport United before the midweek league loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.

City’s Craig Martin was the first to try his luck when he delivered a smooth header but Chippa shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi was perfectly positioned and made an easy save in the 10th minute.

But eight minutes later the Nigerian was well beaten by a thunderous first-time volley from close range when Lyle Lakay blasted past him after Lehlohonolo Majoro did all the hard work and picked an unmarked Lakay at the far post.

The Port Elizabeth-based outfit tried to level matters in the first half but it was not to be.

After the break, Teko Modise and Lyle Lakay tried to dictate the pace of the game. But on the other side of the field, Mark Mayambela and Kurt Lentjies kept Ebrahim Seedat and Robyn Johannes busy as they piled on the pressure.

The equaliser finally came when Abel Mabaso scored a goal that will leave Benni McCarthy fuming as his defenders should have kicked the ball out and regrouped.