Swimming star Amica targets the Olympics

Ambitious Woodridge pupil sets high goals

Ambitious Port Elizabeth swimmer Amica de Jager aims to make the South African Olympics team and also become the World Ironman women’s champion one day.

“That is my ultimate goal. It’s what I am training towards,” the grade 12 Woodridge High School pupil said.

The open-water swimmer and lifesaver is the first Woodridge pupil in 20 years to have three honours awards – swimming, lifesaving and academics.

This year the 18-year-old was named the South African Junior Lifesaver of the Year.

She is also a member of the South African open-water swimming team.

The bubbly swimmer has collected so many medals in swimming and lifesaving that she has lost count of them all.

Next month De Jager will jet off to compete in New Zealand with the SA lifesaving team.

“It feels good to be chosen for the SA team. It’s such an honour and an amazing experience. I love the competing and the sport, for me it’s a reward for the goals I have set for myself.

“The preparations are going very well. I have just come back from a training camp in Durban where we all trained together as a squad.

“I am feeling very strong and I just can’t wait for the competition, especially because it is after my final exams. So it will be a nice reward.”

De Jager has swum competitively since she was seven and has never looked back.

“I got into swimming because my older sister started. I just followed her and we both love it.

“I train twice a day every day except for Sundays.

“What I enjoy most about swimming is the feel of the water and also how, when you dive into the water, you sort of forget about everything else. It’s just you and the water.”

She said her biggest swimming achievement so far was making the SA lifesaving team which took part in the World Lifesaving Championships In Netherlands last year.