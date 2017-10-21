Scoring key as Chippa face Cape Town side

Scoring will be top of the Chippa United players’ to-do list tomorrow when they host Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London (kickoff 3.30pm).

After failing to convert their chances and settling for a frustrating goalless draw against Maritzburg United on Wednesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Chippa caretaker coach Teboho Moloi said his main focus would be trying to fix their scoring ahead of their clash against the Blue and Gold Army.

“I do not think there is anything that we need to change, the only thing we have to do is to score,” Moloi said.

“Obviously after losing two matches this is going to be one of the most difficult games. However, I will not hammer the boys, make them run or punish them. No.”

The Chilli Boys have not won in five matches, having collected five consecutive draws.