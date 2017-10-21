Run fest on cards as Proteas eye 3-0 victory
A run fest could be on the cards at Buffalo Park tomorrow when the Proteas take on Bangladesh in the third and final one day match of the series.
The team head into the game in top form after crushing victories in Kimberley and Paarl over the past week and they will be eager to make it a clean sweep.
The Proteas have amassed 635 runs over the two matches for the loss of just six wickets, with batsmen cashing in against the struggling Bangladesh bowling attack.
“Quite a few of the guys are hungry, you see by some big scores, so there is definitely a lot of hunger in the camp and guys really putting up their hands for the side,” Proteas batting coach Neil McKenzie said.
“The pitch is slightly slower here. It does take a little bit of turn, but I think we have got all the bases covered in terms of our personnel.
“It is just adapting to the conditions and I think it is a good way to judge us, not just by playing at the Wanderers on a bouncing wicket and trying to blow them over, but playing on decent good cricket wickets where we can match skills and show what we have got.”
A number of changes could be possible for the team, with the series having been sewn up on Wednesday.
One of the players who could get a shot is middleorder test batsman Temba Bavuma, who could get a start up front with Hashim Amla being rested for the match.
Bavuma’s only previous one-day appearance for the Proteas was against Ireland in Benoni last year, when he opened the batting and scored 113 and he will be relishing the chance to impress again.
“I have always enjoyed my time here in East London. I have had relative success here on the domestic front so hopefully I can get some game time on Sunday and put in a good performance,” Bavuma said.
“It is the last match of the ODI series. We want to make it three-nil and the guys are excited to give the fans something to cheer for.”
On the bowling front, Proteas speedster Dwaine Pretorius is looking forward to getting another chance to impress with the ball and he believes the team cannot lower their standards.
“I think its important that we keep our standards quite high, that we keep challenging ourselves every game and performing well,” he said.
“You never know what happens in the team selections, but I have enjoyed the last two games that I have played and hopefully I can get another chance to show what I have got on Sunday.”
This will be the team’s first game in East London since 2015, when they easily beat the West Indies.
“It is always nice to be back in East London. It has been a good series so far. The guys are playing some good cricket and hopefully we will continue that trend here on Sunday,” McKenzie said.
“I think we are probably firing at about 75-80% at this stage – there is always room for improvement and I think that’s the big thing about this side, they want to be pushed, they are a well-driven individual and team side, and the coaches really want to push the envelope to get the guys to improve.”
The strategy for the match has not been discussed yet, with McKenzie claiming that they will only decide what to do on the day depending on the conditions.
“We will just assess the conditions on the day. We haven’t had to make too many decisions. I think Faf has lost all four tosses so far against Bangladesh so I don’t even think we will take a toss on Sunday. He will just go into their change room and see what they want to do,” McKenzie joked.
The match gets under way at 10am tomorrow.