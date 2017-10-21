Run fest on cards as Proteas eye 3-0 victory

A run fest could be on the cards at Buffalo Park tomorrow when the Proteas take on Bangladesh in the third and final one day match of the series.

The team head into the game in top form after crushing victories in Kimberley and Paarl over the past week and they will be eager to make it a clean sweep.

The Proteas have amassed 635 runs over the two matches for the loss of just six wickets, with batsmen cashing in against the struggling Bangladesh bowling attack.

“Quite a few of the guys are hungry, you see by some big scores, so there is definitely a lot of hunger in the camp and guys really putting up their hands for the side,” Proteas batting coach Neil McKenzie said.

“The pitch is slightly slower here. It does take a little bit of turn, but I think we have got all the bases covered in terms of our personnel.

“It is just adapting to the conditions and I think it is a good way to judge us, not just by playing at the Wanderers on a bouncing wicket and trying to blow them over, but playing on decent good cricket wickets where we can match skills and show what we have got.”

A number of changes could be possible for the team, with the series having been sewn up on Wednesday.

One of the players who could get a shot is middleorder test batsman Temba Bavuma, who could get a start up front with Hashim Amla being rested for the match.

Bavuma’s only previous one-day appearance for the Proteas was against Ireland in Benoni last year, when he opened the batting and scored 113 and he will be relishing the chance to impress again.

“I have always enjoyed my time here in East London. I have had relative success here on the domestic front so hopefully I can get some game time on Sunday and put in a good performance,” Bavuma said.