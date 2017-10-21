Girl has boys on the run

The boys could find themselves upstaged by a five-year-old mare in Race 4 at Turffontein today, a Pinnacle Stakes over 2 000m on the Inside track.

She, along with six-year-old mare Patchit Up Baby, are the best handicapped runners in this event but the latter looks held by Girl On The Run based on their run in the KZN Oaks over 2 400m at Scottsville.

Girl On The Run has not raced since finishing fifth behind Trophy Wife in the Queen Palm Stakes (Non-Black Type) over 2400m at Greyville in July. She was strongly fancied to win that race but did not have the clearest of passages and was only beaten 1,40 lengths.

Many of these runners will be warming up for bigger races later in the season but one runner who looks perfectly primed for a race of this nature is Arctica. He probably found 1 475m too short in the Grand Heritage at the Vaal and will be better suited to this sort of trip.

Although this will be his first attempt at 2 000m he has run well in his only race over 1 800m where he was beaten by The Elmo Effect who has since franked the form. Arctica likes this course and has Piere Strydom in the irons.

Bankable Teddy found a lot of support last weekend but suffered some nasty interference and could not produce his best form. Hopefully he has some better fortune in this event and is almost certain to contest the finish. Weichong Marwing takes the ride.

Trainer Geoff Woodruff will be looking for a more prominent performance from Pagoda who is one of the fancies for the Grade 1 Sansui Summer Cup on November 25. He is likely to need the run but one can expect him to run well in this company. Gavin Lerena rides.