EPRU needs R50m pot of gold

Lots of work – and money – needed to regain control of Southern Kings

If the EP Rugby Union (EPRU) want to achieve their ambition of regaining control of the Southern Kings they must find a pot of gold filled with at least R50-million for the new Pty Ltd, which will control the commercial assets of EP Rugby.

That is what sports marketing and brand asset management specialist Tony McKeever estimates EPRU president Andre Rademan will require to fulfil his aim of taking back control of the Kings PRO14 team from SA Rugby.

His assessment has been backed up by Southern Kings No 8 Dries van Schalkwyk, who played 97 times for Zebre and also represented Italy in 15 tests. “You can judge the strength of a union by how big their budget is to contract players,” Van Schalkwyk said. “When we play against a team like Benetton Treviso they have an annual budget of about R57-million to contract players. Sometimes people don’t realise the numbers we are working with. “With R57-million you can get relatively good players like Marty Banks and Benetton also have a front row full of Italian international players.” McKeever says any income from a main headline sponsor would also need to be supplemented by sub-sponsors as well as PRO14 TV revenue, which is thought to be in the region of R20-million per annum, and revenue streams from ticket sales and hospitality packages for home games. McKeever, who was the chief executive of the Southern Spears, says he has taken a close interest in developments at the Kings. “The main title sponsor can be R10-million and the other R20-million can come from 10 sub-sponsors with each providing R2-million for a custom marketing campaign. So the financial load can be spread across all the participating sponsors and official suppliers. You can then top that up with the TV rights money, gate receipts, advertising and corporate hospitality packages” McKeever said. “You must remember that each of these sponsors needs sponsorship and marketing activations and fulfillment to make an impact, for their target audiences. That requires a unique skill-set and capability.” Kings fans will remember that McKeever facilitated meetings between businessman Douglas Schoninger and Saru president Mark Alexander last year after the American businessman expressed an interest in buying a stake in the Kings. After initial meetings in London, Schoninger flew to Cape Town for talks about buying a 74% stake in the EPRU, but a deal never materialised. If EP Rugby do take control of the PRO14 side and three EP Currie Cup sides, they will also have to appoint full-time staff members to run the operation, including a chief executive. The Kings have struggled to make any headway in the PRO14 this season and it is unlikely that they will be able to call on a galaxy of new stars once the Currie Cup Premier Division ends. Kings chief operating officer Charl Crous has already said that the team cannot contract a lot of new players because of budget constraints.

At the end of last month, Rademan announced that a “process”, designed to hand the EPRU full control of the Southern Kings PRO14 and three EP Currie Cup teams, had begun. Rademan says a board will be formed shortly, comprising three EPRU members and three members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, who will assist in obtaining sponsors for the union. “This board will function for a year in an oversight role to get different stakeholders like sponsors and equity partners on board. “The moment we have an equity and sponsorship partner, the board will dissolve.” The EPRU members who will work in conjunction with the Business Chamber to find equity partners are Rademan, deputy president Bantwini Matika and finance committee chairman Shaheed Patel. If the EPRU are successful in their quest, then it is expected they will appoint a general manager who will answer to the chief executive of the EP Rugby Pty Ltd, which will be in charge of the professional arm and commercial rights. The professional arm is empowered to enter into player and personnel contracts, as well as marketing and advertising agreements. Once these structures are up and running, a portion of the money generated by the professional arm will be made available to the clubs, who are the backbone and player platform of the EPRU. The PRO14 TV rights money pot could fill up even more if chief executive Martin Anayi presses ahead with plans for further expansion and new deals with Germany and the USA. Despite trailing way behind their English and French counterparts in terms of TV revenue, PRO14 chiefs have their eyes set on closing the financial gap thanks to this season’s addition of two South African franchises. The TV deal, which expires next year, is currently worth ß14- million (R226.6-million) annually compared with the TOP14 in France ( ß97- million) and Premiership Division in England ( ß48- million). “The French numbers are extraordinary and I find it difficult to see how we could get there in a short space of time,” Anayi said. “The English numbers are probably a lot more manageable target. It won’t be this cycle, but as we develop that South African market more, it is very close behind the English and French markets from a value point of view.” Anayi has also expressed an interest in moving games exclusively to subscription channels to maximise TV revenues in key markets and countries, in the future. Most EP rugby fans would like to see commercial control of EP Rugby Pty Ltd back in the hands of their own EP Rugby Union. This can only happen, however, if Rademan discovers his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.