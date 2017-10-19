We won’t roll over, says Kings’ Azzurri star

Despite being hastily assembled and thrown in at the deep end without even a practice match, the Southern Kings are not planning to meekly roll over in the PRO14.

That was the defiant warning Italian international and Kings No 8 Dries van Schalkwyk directed at rivals, as his side bid to recover from losing their opening six matches.

Bloemfontein-born Van Schalkwyk, 32, who was a member of the Azzurri team that shocked the Springboks last year, has been signed by the Kings from Italian team Zebre on a two-year deal.

The loose forward, who played 97 times for Zebre, also represented Italy on 15 occasions during a winding career that has seen him play for the Cheetahs, Falcons, Blue Bulls, Boland Cavaliers, Lions and Leopards.

Though the Southern Kings are winless and pointless after six matches, Van Schalkwyk has no doubt that the Port Elizabeth team is moving in the right direction.

“I think we are on the right path with our coaches at the Kings and we are moving forward,” he said.

“Nine days after I arrived here we had our first game without a training match. We were thrown in at the deep end, but the guys are working well together.

“So far, I have enjoyed working with the Kings’ staff. There is such a hunger to improve and we have all taken on this responsibility.

“We are not going to roll over and say we had a bad start and we don’t have a budget. Those things never come up in team talks,” Van Schalkwyk said. “We have a job to do and we have learnt our lessons in the first six games, which I will call phase one of the competition.

“We have adjusted our focus on what to work on and where we have to be more accurate and be stronger.