Warriors have ton to do against Cobras
Pieter Malan led a superb batting performance by the Cape Cobras as they gave themselves a chance of victory after three days of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Warriors at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday .
The right-hander recorded his 25th career century and fell just shy of a double ton after amassing 195 (277 balls, 26 fours, 2 sixes) to help bolster the hosts to 530 for eight declared – a lead of 183.
Dane Piedt (1/9) then claimed the wicket of Gionne Koopman (7) in the six overs that were bowled before the close, to leave the Warriors on 12 for one – still 171 behind with a day to play.
Considering most of the first day was lost due to wet weather, it was a fine display from the home side and gave them every chance of forcing victory, with Malan not the only man to shine.
Aviwe Mgijima, Justin Ontong and Piedt all hit half-centuries, with the skipper plundering an unbeaten 52 from only 38 balls to help take the game swiftly forward.
Mgijima fell 10 short of a century after hitting 90, with Ontong making 69 .
The best of the bowlers for the Warriors was Basheer Walters with three for 112.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins capitulated to a mere 216 all out – and were made to follow on by the Titans at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg.
The hosts then reached a resourceful 160 for two on the back of opener Sarel Erwee’s resolute 88 not out, but remain 124 runs behind the opposition’s hefty first-innings effort of 500 for six declared.
Double-centurion Dean Elgar and centurion Heinrich Klaasen were the mainstay for the Titans, who are at the top of the Sunfoil Series standings.
Highveld Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin’s telling six-for reduced the Knights to just 261 all out at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
Fortuin’s outstanding six-for improved on his previous first-class best of five for 33.
The Lions had moved to a challenging 464 all out on Tuesday, on the back of solid centuries from opener Reeza Hendricks and middle-order kingpin Rassie van der Dussen.
Captain Stephen Cook followed suit in the second innings, striking a relatively quick 105 not out before declaring on 198 for two.
Seeking 402 for triumph, the defending champions pushed to a promising 35 for one.