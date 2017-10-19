Warriors have ton to do against Cobras

Pieter Malan led a superb batting performance by the Cape Cobras as they gave themselves a chance of victory after three days of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Warriors at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday .

The right-hander recorded his 25th career century and fell just shy of a double ton after amassing 195 (277 balls, 26 fours, 2 sixes) to help bolster the hosts to 530 for eight declared – a lead of 183.

Dane Piedt (1/9) then claimed the wicket of Gionne Koopman (7) in the six overs that were bowled before the close, to leave the Warriors on 12 for one – still 171 behind with a day to play.

Considering most of the first day was lost due to wet weather, it was a fine display from the home side and gave them every chance of forcing victory, with Malan not the only man to shine.

Aviwe Mgijima, Justin Ontong and Piedt all hit half-centuries, with the skipper plundering an unbeaten 52 from only 38 balls to help take the game swiftly forward.

Mgijima fell 10 short of a century after hitting 90, with Ontong making 69 .

The best of the bowlers for the Warriors was Basheer Walters with three for 112.