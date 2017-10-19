Chilli Boys out of luck

Five draws in a row for hosts after 0-0 result against Maritzburg

Lady luck was not on Chippa United’s side last night as they failed to convert their chances and secure three points, settling for a goalless draw against Maritzburg United in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Last night’s stalemate was Chippa’s fifth in the five matches since caretaker coach Teboho Moloi took over the reins from axed Dan Malesela.

The last time the team tasted victory was in August when they beat Amazulu 2-0 at the NMB Stadium.

Maritzburg, who are still mourning the death of their player Mlondi Dlamini following a motor vehicle accident early this month, were also hoping to take three points away from the Chilli Boys, as they have also been struggling to secure a win.

The Team of Choice have gone downhill after an impressive start to the season, having gone three matches unbeaten and also reaching the MTN semifinals. They have not won in five games. But the charges of coach Fadlu Davids made their intentions clear just minutes into the first half.

Their plan was simple – try and get an early goal against Chippa and possibly go back home with the three points, but things did not go their way last night.