Chilli Boys out of luck
Five draws in a row for hosts after 0-0 result against Maritzburg
Lady luck was not on Chippa United’s side last night as they failed to convert their chances and secure three points, settling for a goalless draw against Maritzburg United in a Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Last night’s stalemate was Chippa’s fifth in the five matches since caretaker coach Teboho Moloi took over the reins from axed Dan Malesela.
The last time the team tasted victory was in August when they beat Amazulu 2-0 at the NMB Stadium.
Maritzburg, who are still mourning the death of their player Mlondi Dlamini following a motor vehicle accident early this month, were also hoping to take three points away from the Chilli Boys, as they have also been struggling to secure a win.
The Team of Choice have gone downhill after an impressive start to the season, having gone three matches unbeaten and also reaching the MTN semifinals. They have not won in five games. But the charges of coach Fadlu Davids made their intentions clear just minutes into the first half.
Their plan was simple – try and get an early goal against Chippa and possibly go back home with the three points, but things did not go their way last night.
The hosts had a clear opportunity to take the lead in the 11th minute when Mark Mayambela’s cross found Lerato Manzini, but the strike hit the left post.
Minutes later, a long-range strike by Kurt Lentjies outside the box was denied by goalkeeper Richard Ofori.
Maritzburg was awarded a free kick in the 38th minte after Manzini fouled Fortune Makaringe just outside the 18-yard box, which saw Brain Onyango’s strike blocked by Chippa’s Daniel Akpeyi.
Chippa came out oozing confidence in the second half and took the game to the opponents. However, their attempts failed to find the back of the net.
Meanwhile, Polokwane City put their losing form behind them in a five-goal game at AmaZulu to move away from the relegation zone, as they marked only their second win of the season.
Four defeats and a draw had threatened the tenure of Bernard Molekwa, but the Polokwane City coach could not contain his smiles after the 3-2 victory at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
Other reults: Baroka FC 1 Golden Arrows 1, Free State Stars 2 Ajax Cape Town 0.