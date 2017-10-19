Bay fans miss out on Chippa’s cup game

Chippa United management confirmed yesterday that the club’s Telkom Knockout Cup game against Mamelodi Sundowns would be played in East London next Sunday.

Chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was initially the first choice venue, but a clash with another event forced them to take the match to the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

“Before the draw, we submitted Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as our venue,” he said.

“However, after the draw it came to light that an event booked months in advance by Color Run was being held at the stadium.

“We told the PSL that the two events could happen on the same day, but the PSL was not comfortable with that for security reasons.

“The onus on where the cup game is played rests with the PSL.

“If the home club cannot provide a home venue, the PSL has the discretion to take the match where it wants, including the away venue.

“The alternative ground we have registered and approved by the PSL is Sisa Dukashe.

“The metro and Chippa United tried everything they could to make sure the event would be staged in Port Elizabeth, but some events are booked a year in advance.