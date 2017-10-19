With multiple injuries to some of his key defenders‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela tweaked his rearguard and his enforced tinkering contributed to the side’s much-needed 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Komphela normally favours the 4-3-3 formation, but he changed things around by going with five men at the back with the notable inclusion of attacker Joseph “Tight” Molangoane as a wingback‚ where he gave a highly impressive performance.

The Chiefs coach also took a risk by handing a debut to Siyabonga Ngezana as one of three centre-backs‚ who opened the scoring early in the second half.

And Komphela started with the inexperienced Philani Zulu at left wing-back alongside the other two centre-backs‚ Daniel Cardoso and Eric Mathoho.

“Pitso Mosimane does a lot of analysis. He goes through individuals and your structure‚” Komphela said after a stirring Absa Premiership victory at Loftus Versfeld that he described as a “nice birthday present” for club chairman Kaizer Motaung‚ who turned 73 on Monday.

“And maybe one of the ways to overcome such‚ if you don’t perform at your best‚ is that you have to tweak certain things,” he said.

“One of it was to tweak our structure because we have been playing 4-3-3 all along and getting results‚ and here and there we fluffed.