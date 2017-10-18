Long-jump champion set to relocate to PE

World long-jump champion and Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga is leaving his Tuks base to move to Port Elizabeth‚ the university’s sports body said yesterday.

“It has been an exciting two years for everyone at TuksSport who has been involved with Manyonga‚” TuksSport acting chief executive Toby Sutcliffe said.

“Together with Manyonga, they indeed shifted the boundaries of international long jumping.”

Manyonga this year posted the world’s longest jumps in several years – and he first took ownership of the South African record and then stretched it to 8.65m.