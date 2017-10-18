Long-jump champion set to relocate to PE
World long-jump champion and Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga is leaving his Tuks base to move to Port Elizabeth‚ the university’s sports body said yesterday.
“It has been an exciting two years for everyone at TuksSport who has been involved with Manyonga‚” TuksSport acting chief executive Toby Sutcliffe said.
“Together with Manyonga, they indeed shifted the boundaries of international long jumping.”
Manyonga this year posted the world’s longest jumps in several years – and he first took ownership of the South African record and then stretched it to 8.65m.
Manyonga is making the move to the Bay be near his relatives. He is from the Komani area.
“Manyonga just wants to be closer to his family and he wants a change in training venue,” the star’s agent, Lee-Roy Newton, said yesterday.
“We do not have any immediate plans for upcoming events, but we want to focus on training. Plans will be based on next season’s major events and competitions. “Information pertaining to coaching staff in Port Elizabeth will be released at a later stage, once we are done with our planning.”
TuksSport played a key role in helping Manyonga fight his tik drug addiction and getting him back into competition.
He was banned for 18 months after failing a doping test in 2012.