Lions’ Mulder plucked from crease for Proteas setup
Allan Donald will not be unhappy that Wiaan Mulder has been plucked from the crease in Potchefstroom and packed off to Paarl.
On Monday‚ Mulder was batting for the Lions against the Knights in a match in Potch, scheduled to end tomorrow.
He will be in South Africa’s squad for the second One Day International against Bangladesh today, after his call-up was announced yesterday.
Mulder’s inclusion comes at the expense of Wayne Parnell‚ who has been ruled out of the last two One Day Internationals with a groin injury.
But Donald would no doubt prefer to see it as part of South Africa coach Ottis Gibson’s grand plan for the 2019 World Cup.
“He wants to see youngsters‚ and I think it will be good to see some young guys we’ve never seen before‚” Donald said before Mulder cracked the nod.
“I’ve read some names of guys I haven’t seen play all that much‚ but the fact that Ottis wants to play fringe players is wonderful.
“He’s expanding his scope‚ and it’s not a bad time to have a look and see what he wants.
“I like the idea of giving some young players a go and surrounding them with really good leaders – like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.” But there is no doubting that Mulder fits the bill.
He is only 19 but has been playing for South Africa’s U19 side since April 2015.
An allrounder‚ he has scored two half-centuries in five innings for the “test” team and taken a dozen wickets at 15.33.
In 26 innings for the national U19 one-day team‚ Mulder has made five 50s and claimed 31 scalps at 19.32 with a strike rate of 28.77 and an economy rate of 4.02.
Those will remain simply numbers indicating potential until Mulder shows that he belongs at the highest level.
He only needs to look as far as Parnell – who captained South Africa all the way to the 2008 U19 World Cup final – to see how inconsistency and injuries can stymie what should be a great career.
So Mulder should need no motivation should he make his debut today.
There is no reason why he should not. On the evidence of the first ODI in Kimberley on Sunday South Africa should be able to beat Bangladesh even if they put their support staff on the field.
The visitors‚ who lost both tests by wide margins‚ looked up for it when they scored a decent 278/7.
But South Africa dominated them at the batting crease‚ where Quinton de Kock made an undefeated 168 and Hashim Amla 110 not out to clinch victory by 10 wickets.
It is not difficult imagining something similar happening today. So much so that South Africa might want to send some of the players who did not get a knock on Sunday to the middle earlier than usual.
Meanwhile, Robbie Frylinck was already in high school by the time Mulder was born‚ but they shared the same joy on Tuesday.
Frylinck‚ a ripe 33‚ has been named in the squad to play two T20s against Bangladesh.
Like Mulder‚ Frylinck is uncapped.