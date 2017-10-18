Allan Donald will not be unhappy that Wiaan Mulder has been plucked from the crease in Potchefstroom and packed off to Paarl.

On Monday‚ Mulder was batting for the Lions against the Knights in a match in Potch, scheduled to end tomorrow.

He will be in South Africa’s squad for the second One Day International against Bangladesh today, after his call-up was announced yesterday.

Mulder’s inclusion comes at the expense of Wayne Parnell‚ who has been ruled out of the last two One Day Internationals with a groin injury.

But Donald would no doubt prefer to see it as part of South Africa coach Ottis Gibson’s grand plan for the 2019 World Cup.

“He wants to see youngsters‚ and I think it will be good to see some young guys we’ve never seen before‚” Donald said before Mulder cracked the nod.

“I’ve read some names of guys I haven’t seen play all that much‚ but the fact that Ottis wants to play fringe players is wonderful.

“He’s expanding his scope‚ and it’s not a bad time to have a look and see what he wants.

“I like the idea of giving some young players a go and surrounding them with really good leaders – like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.” But there is no doubting that Mulder fits the bill.

He is only 19 but has been playing for South Africa’s U19 side since April 2015.

An allrounder‚ he has scored two half-centuries in five innings for the “test” team and taken a dozen wickets at 15.33.