Kings coach elated with new signings
There was a broad smile on the face of Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids when he announced the arrival of two new players to boost his PRO14 playing staff.
Sharks loosehead prop Mzamo Majola and SWD Eagles flyhalf Martin du Toit joined the Kings yesterday and will add depth and experience to the struggling team, who are winless after six games.
Majola returns to Port Elizabeth after an earlier stint at the Kings where he impressed Davids with his solid scrumming during Super Rugby.
The burly prop made his first Super Rugby start for the Kings against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires earlier this year.
Du Toit, who can play flyhalf or centre, is a veteran of 68 matches for the Eagles and will bring vital experience to the Kings.
“I have worked with both these players in the past and they are good acquisitions,” Davids said.
“Mzamo showed what he can do in Super Rugby last year, and we are excited to have him back because we have some problems at prop in terms of our depth. He developed a lot during our Super Rugby season and started as someone who had played very little.
“He grew with us during his time here and when he got his chance with Schalk Ferreira out he almost established himself as our No 1 loose-head prop.
“I think the rest did Schalk good last season and I am very impressed with his work ethic and the intensity of his play. His basic things like scrum work are also very good and he is having a good season.
“I have been watching Martin for quite some time now in terms of his ability as a flyhalf who can play at No 12. He has also got exceptional leadership skills.
“He also communicates well, has good distribution skills and is a good attacker and defender. We are really happy to have him here.”
The Kings have a bye this weekend, before travelling to Scotland next week to face the Glasgow Warriors in round seven of the tournament.
So far the Kings have lost their opening six matches, and leaked 223 points in what is proving to be a difficult campaign. Davids said he did not totally agree with recent comments made by Lions coach Swys de Bruin that PRO14 is played at a slower tempo than Super Rugby.
“We are playing against quality teams in the PRO 14 and there are aspects of their play that present huge challenges,” he said.
“The European Champions Cup game between Glasgow and the Exeter Chiefs was played at great pace this past weekend. There was also a lot of intensity – I do not think there is such a big difference between PRO14 and Super Rugby.
“There are Super teams, specially the New Zealanders, who like to play at a high tempo. But it is not like that with all the teams,” Davids said.
After their last game against Benetton Treviso, the Kings medical staff reported that they had injury concerns involving wing Sibusiso Sithole (knee injury) and fullback Masixole Banda (shoulder injury).
Banda is expected to resume training next week, while Sithole underwent surgery and it is uncertain when he will return.