Kings coach elated with new signings

There was a broad smile on the face of Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids when he announced the arrival of two new players to boost his PRO14 playing staff.

Sharks loosehead prop Mzamo Majola and SWD Eagles flyhalf Martin du Toit joined the Kings yesterday and will add depth and experience to the struggling team, who are winless after six games.

Majola returns to Port Elizabeth after an earlier stint at the Kings where he impressed Davids with his solid scrumming during Super Rugby.

The burly prop made his first Super Rugby start for the Kings against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

Du Toit, who can play flyhalf or centre, is a veteran of 68 matches for the Eagles and will bring vital experience to the Kings.

“I have worked with both these players in the past and they are good acquisitions,” Davids said.

“Mzamo showed what he can do in Super Rugby last year, and we are excited to have him back because we have some problems at prop in terms of our depth. He developed a lot during our Super Rugby season and started as someone who had played very little.

“He grew with us during his time here and when he got his chance with Schalk Ferreira out he almost established himself as our No 1 loose-head prop.

“I think the rest did Schalk good last season and I am very impressed with his work ethic and the intensity of his play. His basic things like scrum work are also very good and he is having a good season.