Chippa focused on taking home win
Chippa United will do everything in their power to secure a home win against Maritzburg United in their Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight from 7.30pm, says skipper Diamond Thopola.
Thopola stressed it was vital to win home games and the players were mindful of that.
“Playing at home means that we have to get the three points, we just need to push ourselves to the limit.
“We have not been collecting points but at the same time we have not been playing badly.
“We just have to maintain that and make sure we are solid at the back and score a lot of goals.
“The preparations have been going very well, we have been working hard as a team during the last two weeks. Everyone is fit and looking forward to the game,” he said.
The 26-year-old defender has been out of action for the last five league matches due to a calf injury. But he has been back training with the team and, after being given a clean bill of health, is ready to reclaim his spot in defence.
“I am back training and am at full fitness, so if I get a chance to play I’ll be happy. But it doesn’t matter who’s playing – whoever plays on the day . . . we just have to support them.”
The Chilli Boys have been without a win in their last five matches – the last time they tasted victory was a 2-0 success over AmaZulu in August.
But, on the positive side, they have managed to remain unbeaten in their last four games.
Chippa are 12th on the log with seven points from seven games and, despite the fact that results have not been forthcoming, Thopola says the side is not feeling under pressure. “There is no pressure. We just have to take each game as it comes but as much as we are playing at home we need the results.”
Meanwhile, former Team of Choice player and veteran playmaker Kurt Lentjies said he had no tricks up his sleeves for his former teammates tonight and that he would merely execute what the team had been doing at training.
“Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and Supersport United are all my former teams, so I have not prepared anything different than what we have been doing at training.
“Every opponent is different and of course we have planned and prepared well. Our coaching staff and technical team have been working well.
“So, for us as players we just need to execute and plan what we have to do on match day,” Lentjies said.
“The break was a good thing – it gave us more time to work with the coach. It’s been a good break, we have worked hard as a collective unit and as a team we are looking forward to the Maritzburg game.”