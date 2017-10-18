Chippa focused on taking home win

Chippa United will do everything in their power to secure a home win against Maritzburg United in their Premier Soccer League fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight from 7.30pm, says skipper Diamond Thopola.

Thopola stressed it was vital to win home games and the players were mindful of that.

“Playing at home means that we have to get the three points, we just need to push ourselves to the limit.

“We have not been collecting points but at the same time we have not been playing badly.

“We just have to maintain that and make sure we are solid at the back and score a lot of goals.

“The preparations have been going very well, we have been working hard as a team during the last two weeks. Everyone is fit and looking forward to the game,” he said.

The 26-year-old defender has been out of action for the last five league matches due to a calf injury. But he has been back training with the team and, after being given a clean bill of health, is ready to reclaim his spot in defence.

“I am back training and am at full fitness, so if I get a chance to play I’ll be happy. But it doesn’t matter who’s playing – whoever plays on the day . . . we just have to support them.”