Amakhosi outsmart Downs

Kaizer Chiefs arrived in the capital city like sheep to the slaughter house but – oh boy – they turned the tables.

Steve Komphela went into the Pretoria match on the back of a demoralising league loss to Baroka FC before the international break, which saw the Chiefs fans turn on him in Durban.

But this hugely deserved 2-1 win over fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus last night has given him a stay of execution.

This was a match that Komphela and his men had to win to ease the pressure.

Komphela outsmarted his opposite number Pitso Mosimane in terms of tactics, as they managed to soak up the early pressure by their hosts, before exploding into a match winning performance.

This much needed victory will give Chiefs a timely morale booster ahead of the high octane Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at the FNB Stadium, where they will be expected to win two matches in succession.