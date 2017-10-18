Algoa Cup sure to dish up top action

Local pride is always at stake whenever the Algoa Cup is run at Fairview Racecourse and next Sunday promises to be no different.

With the lucrative offer of R350 000 in stake money, one of the Eastern Cape’s bigger races always attracts interest from the likes of the Cape-based trainers.

It is more of the same this year with the likes of Candice Bass-Robinson, Justin Snaith, Andre Nel and Brett Crawford all entering runners.

As is reigning champion trainer Sean Tarry, who has targeted this listed race as the next assignment for Stonehenge, a winner of this event in 2015. It all sets up for an exciting afternoon in the Eastern Cape.

And this year, the Algoa Cup race day is being billed as one for the whole family with a fantastic afternoon’s entertainment lined up to go with the racing action.