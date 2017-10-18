Algoa Cup sure to dish up top action
Local pride is always at stake whenever the Algoa Cup is run at Fairview Racecourse and next Sunday promises to be no different.
With the lucrative offer of R350 000 in stake money, one of the Eastern Cape’s bigger races always attracts interest from the likes of the Cape-based trainers.
It is more of the same this year with the likes of Candice Bass-Robinson, Justin Snaith, Andre Nel and Brett Crawford all entering runners.
As is reigning champion trainer Sean Tarry, who has targeted this listed race as the next assignment for Stonehenge, a winner of this event in 2015. It all sets up for an exciting afternoon in the Eastern Cape.
And this year, the Algoa Cup race day is being billed as one for the whole family with a fantastic afternoon’s entertainment lined up to go with the racing action.
Race-goers will be treated to performances from acapella singers Legato, while Psyko Souljahz will perform their dance routines. There will also be fashion shows on the day and entertainment for children with a zipline, inflatables, train rides, face-painting and slides all being set up for the afternoon.
There will also be a variety of food stalls on the ground floor to cater for a number of tastes.
The Algoa Cup is the cherry on top of a busy racing weekend in the Eastern Cape with the venue also hosting a meeting next Friday, with the action topped by the Racing Association Stakes.
There will also be hospitality packages available in the HB Christian Room.
For more information, contact Karin on 076-480-3739.