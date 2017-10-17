Warriors have work to do at Newlands

The Warriors slipped to a fragile 82 for three during their Sunfoil Series fixture against the Cape Cobras at Newlands in Cape Town, where inclement weather allowed for a mere 28.3 overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Michael Cohen was responsible for the early removals of openers Eddie Moore and Gionne Koopman, after which new-ball partner Lizaad Williams got rid of the dangerous Colin Ackermann.

Middle-order duo Yaseen Vallie and Jerry Nqolo will resume on 26 and 12, respectively, today.

Host skipper Dane Piedt had earlier triumphed in the flip of the coin and opted to bowl first – and handed a debut to seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Meanwhile, an outstanding century from opener Reeza Hendricks justified Highveld Lions captain Stephen Cook’s choice to bat first in a promising 308 for four against the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Hendricks’s steely 108, during more than five hours at the crease, marked the 12th ton of a blossoming first-class career.

He was well supported by former Cape Cobras captain Omphile Ramela, who weighed in with a complementary 65 against an opposition attack spearheaded by former Proteas Marchant de Lange and Ryan McLaren.