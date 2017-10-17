Warriors have work to do at Newlands
The Warriors slipped to a fragile 82 for three during their Sunfoil Series fixture against the Cape Cobras at Newlands in Cape Town, where inclement weather allowed for a mere 28.3 overs.
Left-arm fast bowler Michael Cohen was responsible for the early removals of openers Eddie Moore and Gionne Koopman, after which new-ball partner Lizaad Williams got rid of the dangerous Colin Ackermann.
Middle-order duo Yaseen Vallie and Jerry Nqolo will resume on 26 and 12, respectively, today.
Host skipper Dane Piedt had earlier triumphed in the flip of the coin and opted to bowl first – and handed a debut to seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe.
Meanwhile, an outstanding century from opener Reeza Hendricks justified Highveld Lions captain Stephen Cook’s choice to bat first in a promising 308 for four against the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
Hendricks’s steely 108, during more than five hours at the crease, marked the 12th ton of a blossoming first-class career.
He was well supported by former Cape Cobras captain Omphile Ramela, who weighed in with a complementary 65 against an opposition attack spearheaded by former Proteas Marchant de Lange and Ryan McLaren.
Half-centurion Rassie van der Dussen and allrounder Willem Mulder will be determined to build on Hendricks and Ramela’s headway against the defending champions today.
Opening batsman Dean Elgar neared a fine century, as the table-topping Titans climbed to a formidable 205 for two on day one of a crucial fixture against the Dolphins at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg.
Elgar and fellow Proteas opener Aiden Markram effectively continued the fine stretch of form gathered across the two-test series against Bangladesh this month.
Captain Markram, who had won the toss and opted to bat first, struck 67 to Elgar’s unbeaten 88.
Franchise debutant Victor Mahlangu, meanwhile, dug deep en route to a solid 41 before perishing to left-arm slow bowler Senuran Muthusamy.
A host attack featuring rookie seamer Kerwin Mungroo toiled on a challenging pitch.
Muthusamy and offspinner Prenelan Subrayen bowled 36.3 of the day’s 73.3 overs.