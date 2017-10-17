Pitso could be SA’s Sir Alex
With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe wants him to become the Sir Alex Ferguson of the club.
The highly respected Ferguson spent 26 years at the Theatre of Dreams where he won 38 trophies with Manchester United that included 13 Premier League titles‚ five FA Cups and two Uefa Champions League titles.
Mosimane was appointed the Brazilians coach on December 2 2012 to replace Johan Neeskens, who was fired after Sundowns lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Since his arrival at Chloorkop‚ the former Bafana Bafana striker has delivered two Absa Premiership titles‚ the Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cups and most importantly, the coveted Caf Champions League.
“I would like Pitso to become‚ I don’t want to say Arsene Wenger because he has challenges‚ but the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns,” Motsepe said.
“I have these nephews who support Barcelona and the one who supports Arsenal says he does not know when Wenger is going to leave.
“For Pitso, I would like him to become Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns.”
“There is nothing that will please me more than for Pitso to spend many‚ many years at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Of course‚ it starts with me outside football because I am employed by many companies and I have to perform and do well in those companies.
“There is also a realisation that the longer a person is in a position‚ the greater the consistency and experience.
“That’s when a club can really reap the benefits of the experience.”
Sundowns recently lost to Wydad Casablanca in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League as they failed in their mission to defend their title but Motsepe said he was not disheartened because they would have another crack next season.
“They said to me I must remember they will be back in the tournament in a few months’ time‚ but Africa for us is very important. Of course the league is important but you have to look at South African football in the context of its global competitiveness.
“I always say that there are about eight to 10 clubs in this country that could not just compete in Africa in my view but I think could win the Champions League,” he said.