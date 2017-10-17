With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe wants him to become the Sir Alex Ferguson of the club.

The highly respected Ferguson spent 26 years at the Theatre of Dreams where he won 38 trophies with Manchester United that included 13 Premier League titles‚ five FA Cups and two Uefa Champions League titles.

Mosimane was appointed the Brazilians coach on December 2 2012 to replace Johan Neeskens, who was fired after Sundowns lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Since his arrival at Chloorkop‚ the former Bafana Bafana striker has delivered two Absa Premiership titles‚ the Nedbank and Telkom Knockout Cups and most importantly, the coveted Caf Champions League.

“I would like Pitso to become‚ I don’t want to say Arsene Wenger because he has challenges‚ but the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns,” Motsepe said.

“I have these nephews who support Barcelona and the one who supports Arsenal says he does not know when Wenger is going to leave.

“For Pitso, I would like him to become Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns.”