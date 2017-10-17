PE power lifter back with a bang

Medals galore for Barry after three-year study break

After a 36-month study break, Port Elizabeth power lifter Elisabeth Barry has come back with a bang, collecting three gold, three silver and one bronze medal this year.

Competing in the Masters 1 and Senior U47 category, the 44-year-old occupational therapist at Erica Girls High School has also been nominated the best South African female Equipped Master 1 Lifter for the year.

She earned the title at this year’s South African Equipped Championships in Potchefstroom.

Early this month, Barry returned home with a silver medal she won at the World Masters Equipped Championships in Sundsvall, Sweden.

“The competition was good. I had been in a few overseas competitions where I met other power lifters from all over the world,” she said.

“It was just nice to compete because in South Africa there is not a lot of competition in my age group.

“It’s always nice to compete against the best in the world. In South Africa, I am the only Master 1 in my weight category.

“When you get nominated for a competition you see your competitors, what you are up against, what their maximum and qualifying times are.

“So, I had an idea that I would get medals. But it also depends on the day.

“Gold is always better but I am happy with silver.”