Some good news for injury-plagued Southern Kings

Injury-plagued Southern Kings loose forward CJ Velleman, one of last year’s Super Rugby stars, is expected to make his long-awaited PRO14 debut during February.

Earlier this season it was reported that the Stormers were eager to sign Velleman, because the Cape side were hunting for a specialist ball fetcher.

However, the former Grey High pupil opted to stay in Port Elizabeth and will be a big boost for the Kings when he eventually returns.

A succession of cruel injuries meant Velleman did not play a single match for the Kings in Super Rugby this year.

After making good progress in his recovery from a long-term knee injury sustained last season, flanker Velleman received a setback when he damaged the same knee during training during May.

“Everyone wants to know when CJ Velleman will be back. CJ is still on track with his rehabilitation and his projected return is in February,” Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies said.

There was some bad news for the Kings on the medical front after their defeat against Benetton Rugby in Treviso.

After that game, Plaatjies reported that he had two major concerns involving wing Sibusiso Sithole (knee injury) and fullback Masixole Banda (shoulder injury).

“Banda is tight in his injured shoulder and will not be taking any contact for the rest of the week,” he said.

“We are going to be treating him and he should be joining training next week.