Some T20 Global League (T20GL) staff have yet to be properly informed that the tournament has been postponed‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on October 10 that the event‚ which was to have started on November 3‚ had been put on hold for a year.

CSA claim the T20GL will run at a loss of $25-million, (R332.5-million) or more than half the board’s current cash reserves.

But insiders say personnel experienced in running T20 tournaments in other countries and appointed for the T20GL have had to glean information about their fate from unofficial sources. If they want compensation they will have to get in the queue with the players and coaches who were to have been involved in the competition.

The staff were hired by Ortus Sport and Entertainment‚ the company that was hawking the T20GL rights on CSA’s behalf.

CSA are in the process of negotiating a settlement to sever ties with Ortus and sources say the company’s founder‚ Venu Nair‚ is demanding R15-million to shut up and go away.