Kaizer Chiefs and coach Steve Komphela will be under added pressure to give supremo Kaizer Motaung the perfect birthday gift with match victories against fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates this week.

The Amakhosi chairman celebrated his 73rd birthday yesterday and back-to-back league wins over Sundowns at Loftus tonight and Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday will be welcomed by the respected Motaung, the founding father of Chiefs.

Sending his best birthday wishes yesterday morning‚ Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune described Motaung as a humble person and a father figure to everybody at the club.

“The chairman is very humble‚” Khune said.

“He is a real father figure to me‚ not only when it comes to soccer advice, but also about life in general and his door is always open.”

Former Chiefs‚ Leeds United and Bafana defender Lucas Radebe said Motaung was one of the best leaders he had come across, including people he had worked with and under in England.

“He is an amazing man, with strong values and he treats everybody with respect‚” Radebe said.

“Kaizer Motaung is like a father figure for most players‚ especially for me and my teammates during that time, which included youngsters like Doctor Khumalo‚ Gardner Seale and Ntsie Maphike.