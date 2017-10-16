Warriors out to get result against Cobras

Three rounds, nine games and not one result. That is how the four-day Sunfoil Series cricket competition has panned out around the country so far this season.

And it has not necessarily been because of dull cricket – inclement weather has played a large role in preventing victories.

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa believes wins are imminent this weekend because of all the rain around the country last week, and he knows his team will need to be up to the challenge.

Starting in Cape Town today, his team are up against the Cape Cobras for the second time this season and will be pushing for an away triumph.

Maketa was happy to walk away with a draw in their last game, especially after they were the side making all the plays the week before against the Cobras.

“It’s been an interesting season so far,” he said. “One week we’re in a position trying to force the result and the next we are in the position of trying to save the game.

“I’m certainly expecting a spicier wicket and that will help in terms of getting a result,” he said.

“That’s one thing we’re bracing for against a Cobras team that are always tough to play against.”