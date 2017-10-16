Warriors out to get result against Cobras
Three rounds, nine games and not one result. That is how the four-day Sunfoil Series cricket competition has panned out around the country so far this season.
And it has not necessarily been because of dull cricket – inclement weather has played a large role in preventing victories.
Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa believes wins are imminent this weekend because of all the rain around the country last week, and he knows his team will need to be up to the challenge.
Starting in Cape Town today, his team are up against the Cape Cobras for the second time this season and will be pushing for an away triumph.
Maketa was happy to walk away with a draw in their last game, especially after they were the side making all the plays the week before against the Cobras.
“It’s been an interesting season so far,” he said. “One week we’re in a position trying to force the result and the next we are in the position of trying to save the game.
“I’m certainly expecting a spicier wicket and that will help in terms of getting a result,” he said.
“That’s one thing we’re bracing for against a Cobras team that are always tough to play against.”
Cobras coach Ashwell Prince wants to continue playing positive cricket in a bid to break the deadlock.
“The intention is always to play positive cricket,” Prince said. “If there’s a chance for a result we’ll always try and push for it.
“If there’s a chance to declare earlier to try and create a situation where you put the ball in the opposition’s court, we always look at those things with an eye to getting the result. The surfaces we’ve had have been quite tough for the bowlers. But we’ll continue trying to play in a manner that the result is what we’re trying to get.”
The Warriors escaped with a draw from their last match, against the Titans last week, thanks to some resilient lower-order batting as well as the weather.
But Prince is not taking them for granted. The men from the Eastern Cape appeared to have the upper hand in their last encounter.
“They would have been under pressure and it looked like the Titans were on top in that match last week,” Prince said.
“But credit to them for fighting towards the end.
“They showed character and it shows they’re a good side. They’ve been playing good cricket as well, so we’ll respect them as we do every other team.” – Additional reporting by Cricket South Africa